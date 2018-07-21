NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Two workers at a business in Lancaster County were taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials spill, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the workers at Superior Plastic Products on Peters Road in New Holland were moving a 275-gallon tote of hydrofluoric acid. The tote was punctured and about a quarter of the fluid spilled, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said there was no danger to the public during the incident, which happened Friday morning.

*Original article online at http://www.wgal.com/article/workers-taken-to-hospital-after-hydrofluoric-acid-leak/22500577