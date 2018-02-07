‘Fluoridation is not safe and not effective’ is the message from Fluoride Free New Zealand, who are hosting a series of free public lectures on the topic this February. Internationally renowned expert Professor Paul Connett, co-author of The Case Against Fluoride and former director of the Fluoride Action Network, will be visiting numerous towns across New Zealand this month, as well as visiting Parliament, to speak on the latest research out of America demonstrating clear links between water fluoridation and lowered IQ.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to hear exactly why fluoride is so dangerous to our health and environment, and why we need to keep it out of our water,” says spokeswoman Mary Byrne. “With Government looking at moving the fluoridation decision from local authorities to DHBs, we need to be speaking up now, or we risk our whole country being fluoridated whether we like it or not.”

“Everybody should have a choice over what goes into their body and their water – when a town is fluoridated, it becomes inescapable. Fluoride is very difficult and costly to remove. The latest research funded by the US Government tells us that when pregnant mothers are exposed to fluoride at similar levels to what we find in fluoridated New Zealand, the IQ of their unborn babies is significantly lowered. It carries other major systemic health risks, particularly for vulnerable infants and children, and those with thyroid disease. The majority of the world no longer fluoridates, so why do we?”

Professor Connett has been involved in the fluoride debate for many years. A Cambridge graduate, he holds a PhD in chemistry from Dartmouth and is a retired professor of environmental toxicology and chemistry at St Lawrence University.

“With over 2,000 lectures to his name in 52 countries, this is an opportunity to really understand why this issue will affect us all, from one of the world’s leading experts in the field”, Ms Byrne says.

Professor Connett will be speaking in Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Whangarei, Napier, Whanganui, and Wairarapa between February 9-18. Visit Fluoride Free NZ for venue details.

*Original press online at http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/SC1802/S00015/world-leading-fluoridation-expert-speaking-around-nz.htm