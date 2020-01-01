Correspondence

FLUORINE AND FLUOROSIS

Sir,

With regard to your remark ‘This has led to the suggestion that non-toxic amounts of sodium fluoride. may be added to drinking water for the prevention of dental decay’ in the editorial of June number 1944, I wish to draw your attention to the fact that the use of fluorine in dental treatment is in vogue already. A good account was published by Prof. E. H. Lukmsky, Director, Stomatological Clinic, First Moscow State Medical Institute (fluorine cure for exposed dentine and atrophy of alveolus. Journal of the Indian Medical Association, Vol. X, page 483, 1943).

N. J. MOJUMDER.

29, Chakraberia Lane, Calcutta,

23rd August, 1944.

[Note. The correspondent has missed our point. Numerous papers have appeared on the value of fluorine in dental treatment. Our reference was, as stated, to the, addition of fluoride to drinking water (possibly to public water supplies) for the prevention of dental decay. Editor, I. M.G.