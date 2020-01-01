Abstract
Highlights
- Determining F distribution co-affected by phosphorous industry and agriculture.
- Jointly activities resulted in a superposed elevation of soil F toxicity.
- F exposure from multi-media via multi-pathway was estimated.
- Adults suffered higher exposure risk of F than children.
- Main exposure way of F was dietary ingestion of crops.
The industrial and agricultural activities based on phosphorous can increase the F content in the surrounding area, causing a widespread adverse effect on the organisms. However, the current information on the superposed health risk posed by the multi-exposure to the F contamination in an area jointly affected by agricultural and industrial activities (DA) is limited. Herein, the F distribution in multi-environmental media and the exposure risk to humans by ingestion, inhalation, and dermal contact pathways are studied in an DA. The content of soil water-soluble fluorine (WF) was higher in the DA than in the area individually affected by agricultural activities (SA). This indicated a superposed contribution of the industrial and agricultural activities to increase the F toxicity in the soil. The correlation of the soil pH and the organic matter content with the soil WF concentration in DA suggested an inter-relationship between the soil physicochemical properties and the toxicity of F in the soil by industrial and agricultural activities. Irrigation water was not a major anthropogenic source of the cropland soil F. The large variation in F concentration in the crops (101.8–195.6%) might have originated from the discrepancies in the soil F content and air F concentration. The air F pollution (0.6–1.6 ?g dm?2 d?1) in the area particularly influenced by intensive industrial activities should be important. The exposure of residents to F was mainly from the ingestion of F-enriched crops. The higher exposure of adults to F than that of children could be attributed to more industrial and agricultural outdoor activities, larger exposure area of the skin, and more daily ingestion of F-enriched food by adults. Overall, present insights into the distribution of and the multi-exposure to F may be beneficial for decreasing the adverse F effects on the residents in DAs worldwide.
Serum and urine fluoride concentration: relationships to age, sex and renal function in a non-fluoridated population
Serum and urine fluoride levels were determined in 250 healthy subjects (15-90 years, 122 men and 128 women) residing in Catalonia, Spain, and in 150 patients (20-81 years, 84 men and 66 women) with chronic renal failure undergoing regular dialysis treatment, living in the same geographical area, to determine normal
-
Evaluation of the reliability of human teeth matrix used as a biomarker for fluoride environmental pollution.
Highlights Environmental contamination by heavy metals has been a matter of great concern in many countries for several decades. Human exposure to such elements may cause adverse health effects and young children are particularly at risk. Several studies have analyzed animals’ teeth to evaluate the relationship between increased fluoride exposure
-
Sodium Fluoride F 18: Summary of Use during Lactation.
Drug Levels and Effects Information in this record refers to the use of sodium fluoride F 18 as a diagnostic agent. The manufacturer recommends withholding breastfeeding for 24 hours after a diagnostic dose of 300-450 MBq (8 to 12 mCi); however, this time might be longer than necessary given the minimal
-
Concentrations of ionic, total, and bound fluoride in plasma
We found no significant difference between the means for ionic, bound, and total fluoride concentrations in the plasma of male and female subjects of the same age, living in a community with fluoridated water. When results for the 264 fasting subjects were therefore combined according to age, they indicated that
-
Associations between fluorosis of permanent incisors and fluoride intake from infant formula, other dietary sources and dentifrice during early childhood.
OBJECTIVES: The authors describe associations between dental fluorosis and fluoride intakes, with an emphasis on intake from fluoride in infant formula. METHODS: The authors administered periodic questionnaires to parents to assess children's early fluoride intake sources from beverages, selected foods, dentifrice and supplements. They later assessed relationships between fluorosis of the
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
-
Kidney Patients Are at Increased Risk of Fluoride Poisoning
It is well established that individuals with kidney disease are susceptible to suffering bone damage and other ill effects from low levels of fluoride exposure. Kidney patients are at elevated risk because when kidneys are damaged they are unable to efficiently excrete fluoride from the body. As a result, kidney patients
-
Annapolis: Water Fluoridation Linked to Death of Dialysis Patient
EVENING CAPITAL (Annapolis, Maryland) November 29, 1979 Fluoride Linked to Death by Mary Ann Kryzankowicz Staff Writer Fluoride poisoning has been definitely linked to the death of a 65-year-old kidney dialysis patient who became ill during a blood cleaning process Nov 11. State Medical Examiner Dr. (illegible) Guard has ruled that Lawrence Blake, 65, of Arundel
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
