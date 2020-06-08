Background/purpose Tea, coffee and alcohol beverages are called preference beverage and are drunk habitual and in large quantities. Therefore, there is a high possibility that a health risk is caused by the contained components, and risk assessment of intake is essential. However, the risk assessment of fluoride intake from preference beverages has not been sufficiently performed.

Materials and methods This study estimated the daily fluoride intake from preference beverages by measuring the fluoride concentration of infusion liquid and measuring the total fluoride content by the microdiffusion method. In addition, Hazard Quotient (HQ) was calculated for children and adults to assess the risk of fluoride intake.

Results As a result of this study, tea was the highest in all sample species, the infusion of tea was 1.06–6.68 mg/L and the total fluoride content of tea was 47.05–291.98 mg/kg. Green tea showed the next highest value, 0.26–4.09 mg/L, 21.91–83.68 mg/kg. Herbal tea fluoride levels were 0.07–0.17 mg/L and 0.05–1.90 mg/kg, Unique tea was 0.03–0.60 mg/L and 0.03–32.37 mg/kg, Coffee was 0.03–0.15 mg/L and 0.04–0.64 mg/kg.

Conclusion The HQ values calculated from the average daily fluoride intake (DFI) of preference beverages were all within the safe range. Some products made from Camellia sinensis, such as tea and green tea, had 1.66 mg/day as DFI at maximum, and the Child’s HQ exceeded 1. These results suggest that habitual consumption of some products requires risk management of dental fluorosis. References 1. A. Gramza-Michalowska, J. Kobus-Cisowska, D. Kmiecik, et al. Antioxidative potential, nutritional value and sensory profiles of confectionery fortified with green and yellow tea leaves (Camellia sinensis). Food Chem, 211 (2016), pp. 448-454.

Article – Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

2. C.S. Yang, J.M. Landau. Effects of tea consumption on nutrition and health. J Nutr, 130 (2000), pp. 2409-2412.

CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

3. M. Yamada, S. Sasaki, K. Murakami, et al. Estimation of caffeine intake in Japanese adults using 16 d weighed diet records based on a food composition database newly developed for Japanese populations. Publ Health Nutr, 13 (2010), pp. 663-672.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

4. K.J. Acheson, B. Zahorska-Markiewicz, P. Pittet, K. Anantharaman, E. Jéquier. Caffeine and coffee: their influence on metabolic rate and substrate utilization in normal weight and obese individuals. Am J Clin Nutr, 33 (1980), pp. 989-997.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

5. C. Drapeau, I. Hamel-Hébert, R. Robillard, B. Selmaoui, D. Filipini, J. Carrier. Challenging sleep in aging: the effects of 200 mg of caffeine during the evening in young and middle-aged moderate caffeine consumers. J Sleep Res, 15 (2006), pp. 133-141.

CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

6. T.K. Greenfield, W.C. Kerr. Alcohol measurement methodology in epidemiology: recent advances and opportunities. Addict Abingdon Engl, 103 (2008), pp. 1082-1099.

CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

10. J. Ruan, L. Ma, Y. Shi, W. Han. The impact of pH and calcium on the uptake of fluoride by tea plants (Camellia sinensis L). Ann Bot, 93 (2004), pp. 97-105.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

12. J. Cao, X. Bai, Y. Zhao, et al. The relationship of fluorosis and brick tea drinking in Chinese tibetans. Environ Health Perspect, 104 (1996), pp. 1340-1343.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

13. A. Mahvi, M. Zazouli, M. Younecian, Y. Esfandiari. Fluoride content of iranian black tea and tea liquor. Fluoride, 39 (2006), pp. 266-268.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

14. E. Malinowska, I. Inkielewicz, W. Czarnowski, P. Szefer. Assessment of fluoride concentration and daily intake by human from tea and herbal infusions. Food Chem Toxicol, 46 (2008), pp. 1055-1061.

Article

Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

15. M.C. Martín-Domingo, A. Pla, A.F. Hernández, et al. Determination of metalloid, metallic and mineral elements in herbal teas. risk assessment for the consumers. J Food Compos Anal, 60 (2017), pp. 81-89.

Article

Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

18. B.M. Ferdman, B.R. Deane. The Practice of inclusion: an ongoing conversation. J Psychol Issues Organ Cult, 5 (2014), pp. 81-82.

CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

19. WHO. Fluoride in drinking-water (2006)

Google Scholar

21. D.P. Warren-Morris, H.A. Henson, J.T.U. Chan. Comparison of fluoride content in caffeinated, decaffeinated and instant coffee. Fluoride, 29 (1996), pp. 129-186.

Google Scholar

24. R. Yanagida, R. Satou, N. Sugihara. Estimation of daily fluoride intake of infants using the microdiffusion method. J Dent Sci, 14 (2019), pp. 1-6.

Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

25. US EPA. Guidelines for Human exposure assessment. US EPA (2016). Published. Accessed 1st Dec 2015.

Google Scholar

26. US EPA. Guidelines for Carcinogen risk assessment. US EPA (2016). Published. Accessed 9th Sep 2013.

Google Scholar

27. J. Cao, Y. Zhao, Y. Li, H.J. Deng, J. Yi, J.W. Liu. Fluoride levels in various black tea commodities: measurement and safety evaluation. Food Chem Toxicol Int J Publ Br Ind Biol Res Assoc, 44 (2006), pp. 1131-1137.

Article

Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

29. Y. Hudaykuliyev, M.S. Tastekin, E. Poyrazoglu, E. Baspinar, Y. Velioglu. Variables affecting fluoride in Turkish black tea. Fluoride, 38 (2005), pp. 38-43.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

30. S. Kalayc?, G. Somer, A. Turkey. Factors affecting the extraction of fluoride from tea: application to three tea samples. Fluoride, 36 (2003), pp. 267-270.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

31. D. Kavanagh, J. Renehan. Fluoride in tea-its dental significance: a review. J Ir Dent Assoc, 44 (1998), pp. 100-105.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

32. R.J. Hegde, S. Kamath. Comparison of the Streptococcus mutans and Lactobacillus colony count changes in saliva following chlorhexidine (0.12%) mouth rinse, combination mouth rinse, and green tea extract (0.5%) mouth rinse in children. J Indian Soc Pedod Prev Dent, 35 (2017), p. 150.

View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar

33. M. Michio, T. Hatsumi, O. Misato, K. Yukio, O. Taikan. Classification and motives of drink intakes based on the situations using behavioral record. Prod Behav, 64 (2012), pp. 359-366.

Google Scholar

34. E.A. Martínez-Mier, J.A. Cury, J.R. Heilman, et al. Development of gold standard ion-selective electrode-based methods for fluoride analysis. Caries Res, 45 (2011), pp. 3-12.

CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar