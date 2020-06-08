Abstract
Background/purpose
Tea, coffee and alcohol beverages are called preference beverage and are drunk habitual and in large quantities. Therefore, there is a high possibility that a health risk is caused by the contained components, and risk assessment of intake is essential. However, the risk assessment of fluoride intake from preference beverages has not been sufficiently performed.
Materials and methods
This study estimated the daily fluoride intake from preference beverages by measuring the fluoride concentration of infusion liquid and measuring the total fluoride content by the microdiffusion method. In addition, Hazard Quotient (HQ) was calculated for children and adults to assess the risk of fluoride intake.
Results
As a result of this study, tea was the highest in all sample species, the infusion of tea was 1.06–6.68 mg/L and the total fluoride content of tea was 47.05–291.98 mg/kg. Green tea showed the next highest value, 0.26–4.09 mg/L, 21.91–83.68 mg/kg. Herbal tea fluoride levels were 0.07–0.17 mg/L and 0.05–1.90 mg/kg, Unique tea was 0.03–0.60 mg/L and 0.03–32.37 mg/kg, Coffee was 0.03–0.15 mg/L and 0.04–0.64 mg/kg.
Conclusion
The HQ values calculated from the average daily fluoride intake (DFI) of preference beverages were all within the safe range. Some products made from Camellia sinensis, such as tea and green tea, had 1.66 mg/day as DFI at maximum, and the Child’s HQ exceeded 1. These results suggest that habitual consumption of some products requires risk management of dental fluorosis.
References
1. A. Gramza-Michalowska, J. Kobus-Cisowska, D. Kmiecik, et al. Antioxidative potential, nutritional value and sensory profiles of confectionery fortified with green and yellow tea leaves (Camellia sinensis). Food Chem, 211 (2016), pp. 448-454.
Article – Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
2. C.S. Yang, J.M. Landau. Effects of tea consumption on nutrition and health. J Nutr, 130 (2000), pp. 2409-2412.
CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
3. M. Yamada, S. Sasaki, K. Murakami, et al. Estimation of caffeine intake in Japanese adults using 16 d weighed diet records based on a food composition database newly developed for Japanese populations. Publ Health Nutr, 13 (2010), pp. 663-672.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
4. K.J. Acheson, B. Zahorska-Markiewicz, P. Pittet, K. Anantharaman, E. Jéquier. Caffeine and coffee: their influence on metabolic rate and substrate utilization in normal weight and obese individuals. Am J Clin Nutr, 33 (1980), pp. 989-997.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
5. C. Drapeau, I. Hamel-Hébert, R. Robillard, B. Selmaoui, D. Filipini, J. Carrier. Challenging sleep in aging: the effects of 200 mg of caffeine during the evening in young and middle-aged moderate caffeine consumers. J Sleep Res, 15 (2006), pp. 133-141.
CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
6. T.K. Greenfield, W.C. Kerr. Alcohol measurement methodology in epidemiology: recent advances and opportunities. Addict Abingdon Engl, 103 (2008), pp. 1082-1099.
CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
7. S. Higuchi, S. Matsushita, H. Maesato, Y. Osaki. Japan: alcohol today. Addiction, 102 (2007), pp. 1849-1862.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
8. O. Barbier, L. Arreola-Mendoza, L.M. Del Razo. Molecular mechanisms of fluoride toxicity. Chem Biol Interact, 188 (2010), pp. 319-333.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
9. P. DenBesten, W. Li. Chronic fluoride toxicity: dental fluorosis. Monogr Oral Sci, 22 (2011), pp. 81-96.
CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
10. J. Ruan, L. Ma, Y. Shi, W. Han. The impact of pH and calcium on the uptake of fluoride by tea plants (Camellia sinensis L). Ann Bot, 93 (2004), pp. 97-105.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
11. H.P. Lv, Z. Lin, J.F. Tan, L. Guo. Contents of fluoride, lead, copper, chromium, arsenic and cadmium in Chinese Pu-erh tea. Food Res Int, 53 (2013), pp. 938-944.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
12. J. Cao, X. Bai, Y. Zhao, et al. The relationship of fluorosis and brick tea drinking in Chinese tibetans. Environ Health Perspect, 104 (1996), pp. 1340-1343.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
13. A. Mahvi, M. Zazouli, M. Younecian, Y. Esfandiari. Fluoride content of iranian black tea and tea liquor. Fluoride, 39 (2006), pp. 266-268.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
14. E. Malinowska, I. Inkielewicz, W. Czarnowski, P. Szefer. Assessment of fluoride concentration and daily intake by human from tea and herbal infusions. Food Chem Toxicol, 46 (2008), pp. 1055-1061.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
15. M.C. Martín-Domingo, A. Pla, A.F. Hernández, et al. Determination of metalloid, metallic and mineral elements in herbal teas. risk assessment for the consumers. J Food Compos Anal, 60 (2017), pp. 81-89.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
16. S.C. Sofuoglu, P. Kavcar. An exposure and risk assessment for fluoride and trace metals in black tea. J Hazard Mater, 158 (2008), pp. 392-400.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
17. R.L. Quock, J.X. Gao, J.T. Chan. Tea fluoride concentration and the pediatric patient. Food Chem, 130 (2012), pp. 615-617.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
18. B.M. Ferdman, B.R. Deane. The Practice of inclusion: an ongoing conversation. J Psychol Issues Organ Cult, 5 (2014), pp. 81-82.
CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
19. WHO. Fluoride in drinking-water (2006)
Google Scholar
20. S. Das, L.M. de Oliveira, E. da Silva, Y. Liu, L.Q. Ma. Fluoride concentrations in traditional and herbal teas: health risk assessment. Environ Pollut, 231 (2017), pp. 779-784.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
21. D.P. Warren-Morris, H.A. Henson, J.T.U. Chan. Comparison of fluoride content in caffeinated, decaffeinated and instant coffee. Fluoride, 29 (1996), pp. 129-186.
Google Scholar
22. M. Goschorska, I. Gutowska, I. Baranowska-Bosiacka, M.E. Ra, D. Chlubek. Fluoride content in alcoholic drinks. Biol Trace Elem Res, 171 (2016), pp. 468-471.
CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
23. S. Warnakulasuriya, C. Harris, S. Gelbier, J. Keating, T. Peters. Fluoride content of alcoholic beverages. Clin Chim Acta, 320 (2002), pp. 1-4.
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
24. R. Yanagida, R. Satou, N. Sugihara. Estimation of daily fluoride intake of infants using the microdiffusion method. J Dent Sci, 14 (2019), pp. 1-6.
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
25. US EPA. Guidelines for Human exposure assessment. US EPA (2016). Published. Accessed 1st Dec 2015.
Google Scholar
26. US EPA. Guidelines for Carcinogen risk assessment. US EPA (2016). Published. Accessed 9th Sep 2013.
Google Scholar
27. J. Cao, Y. Zhao, Y. Li, H.J. Deng, J. Yi, J.W. Liu. Fluoride levels in various black tea commodities: measurement and safety evaluation. Food Chem Toxicol Int J Publ Br Ind Biol Res Assoc, 44 (2006), pp. 1131-1137.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
28. E. Emekli-Alturfan, A. Yarat, S. Akyuz. Fluoride levels in various black tea, herbal and fruit infusions consumed in Turkey. Food Chem Toxicol, 47 (2009), pp. 1495-1498.
Article
Download PDFView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
29. Y. Hudaykuliyev, M.S. Tastekin, E. Poyrazoglu, E. Baspinar, Y. Velioglu. Variables affecting fluoride in Turkish black tea. Fluoride, 38 (2005), pp. 38-43.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
30. S. Kalayc?, G. Somer, A. Turkey. Factors affecting the extraction of fluoride from tea: application to three tea samples. Fluoride, 36 (2003), pp. 267-270.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
31. D. Kavanagh, J. Renehan. Fluoride in tea-its dental significance: a review. J Ir Dent Assoc, 44 (1998), pp. 100-105.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
32. R.J. Hegde, S. Kamath. Comparison of the Streptococcus mutans and Lactobacillus colony count changes in saliva following chlorhexidine (0.12%) mouth rinse, combination mouth rinse, and green tea extract (0.5%) mouth rinse in children. J Indian Soc Pedod Prev Dent, 35 (2017), p. 150.
View Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
33. M. Michio, T. Hatsumi, O. Misato, K. Yukio, O. Taikan. Classification and motives of drink intakes based on the situations using behavioral record. Prod Behav, 64 (2012), pp. 359-366.
Google Scholar
34. E.A. Martínez-Mier, J.A. Cury, J.R. Heilman, et al. Development of gold standard ion-selective electrode-based methods for fluoride analysis. Caries Res, 45 (2011), pp. 3-12.
CrossRefView Record in ScopusGoogle Scholar
35. J. Manthey, K.D. Shield, M. Rylett, O.S.M. Hasan, C. Probst, J. Rehm. Global alcohol exposure between 1990 and 2017 and forecasts until 2030: a modelling study. Lancet, 393 (2019), pp. 2493-2502.
Article
-
-
A case of thick but brittle bones and instant tea
CASE DESCRIPTION A 45-year-old white male was found to have radiographic findings of a diffusely dense appendicular skeleton, mild trabecular thickening, and multiple thoracic compression fractures indicating structural weakness. Bone mineral density was above the expected range for his age on the lumbar spine and femoral neck. Social history was significant
-
Tealeaves may release or absorb fluoride, depending on the fluoride content of water.
As the tea plant (Camellia sinensis) is known to accumulate fluoride from the soil, the tealeaves may contain high concentrations of fluoride, which is easily released during infusion. In this study, we have tested the possible effect of original fluoride concentration in the water on the fluoride release from tea.
-
Serum fluoride concentrations in renal insufficiency
In an area with non-fluoridated water (F content, 0.061 ppm), serum fluoride concentrations as measured with an ion specific electrode were as follows: controls (N = 13), 0.0127 ppm + 0.0057 (mean + SD); renal insufficiency (N = 10), 0.0452 ppm + 0.0151; chronic hemodialysis (N = 11), 0.0424 +
-
Skeletal fluorosis from brewed tea.
BACKGROUND: High fluoride ion (F(-)) levels are found in many surface and well waters. Drinking F(-)-contaminated water typically explains endemic skeletal fluorosis (SF). In some regions of Asia, however, poor quality "brick tea" also causes this disorder. The plant source of brick, black, green, orange pekoe, and oolong tea, Camellia
-
Comparative study of vegetative and reproductive growth of different tea varieties response to different fluoride concentrations stress.
Highlights A low-level and a high-level fluoride varieties were selected for the morphological and transcriptome analysis to explore their different regulate network for the fluoride stress. High-fluoride tea tree varieties had stronger ROS-scavenging ability than low-fluoride varieties. High-fluoride tea tree varieties could maintain the normal growth and reproduction under high-fluoride
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride Content of Tea
Tea, particularly tea drinks made with lower quality older leaves, contain high levels of fluoride. Because of these high levels, research has found that individuals who drink large amounts of tea can develop skeletal fluorosis -- a painful bone disease caused by excessive fluoride intake. Since skeletal fluorosis is often misdiagnosed by
-
The Lancet: Fluoride Studies in a Patient with Arthritis
It is possible that fluoride intake from tea may be sufficient to cause fluorosis, and I report here a case which gives some evidence for this.
-
Tea Intake Is a Risk Factor for Skeletal Fluorosis
A number of recent studies have found that heavy tea drinkers can develop skeletal fluorosis - a bone disease caused by excessive intake of fluoride.
-
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
-
Exposure Pathways Linked to Skeletal Fluorosis
Excessive fluoride exposure from any source -- and from all sources combined -- can cause skeletal fluorosis. Some exposure pathways , however, have been specifically identified as placing individuals at risk of skeletal fluorosis. These exposure pathways include: Fluoridated Water for Kidney Patients Excessive Tea Consumption High-Fluoride Well Water Industrial Fluoride Exposure Fluorinated Pharmaceuticals (Voriconazole
Related FAN Content :
-