Water fluoridation is a common but debated public policy. In this paper, we use Swedish registry data to study the causal effects of fluoride in drinking water. We exploit exogenous variation in natural fluoride stemming from variation in geological characteristics at water sources to identify its effects. First, we reconfirm the long-established positive effect of fluoride on dental health. Second, we estimate a zero effect on cognitive ability in contrast to several recent debated epidemiological studies. Third, fluoride is furthermore found to increase labor income. This effect is foremost driven by individuals from a lower socioeconomic background.

I. Introduction It is well established that fluoride strengthens tooth enamel and that fluoride prevents caries, tooth decay, tooth loss, and cavities (e.g., Twetman et al. 2003; Neidell, Herzog, and Glied 2010; Medjedovic et al. 2015; O’Mullane et al. 2016). The use of fluoride in dental products is therefore viewed as an important mean to improve dental health. Furthermore, countries such as Brazil, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States artificially fluoridate drinking water for public health reasons so that people are continuously exposed (Mullen 2005). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 1999) considers water fluoridation as one of the ten great public health achievements during the 20th century. However, several epidemiological studies in recent years have found negative associations between fluoride and cognitive development. Bashash et al. (2017) concluded that children in Mexico had a lower intelligence quotient (IQ) if their mothers consumed more fluoride during pregnancy. Green et al. (2019) reached a similar conclusion in their study on Canadian children if the mothers drank fluoridated water. An increase of 1 milligram of fluoride was associated with a decrease of almost 4 IQ points, where the overall association was driven by boys. These results have intensified the debate among scholars regarding whether fluoride is neurotoxic (see Bellinger 2019). After the publication of Green et al. (2019), the American Dental Association released a statement in which they welcome more studies on the issue (ADA 2019). These findings echo earlier results of a negative association between fluoride and IQ. A metastudy by Choi et al. (2012), based on data from China and Iran, concluded that exposure to high doses of fluoride in water was associated with a reduction of almost a half a standard deviation in IQ among children. Many of the reviewed papers considered levels that surpass the recommendation from the World Health Organization that fluoride should not exceed 1.5 milligrams/liter in drinking water (WHO 2011, 42). However, some of the reviewed studies reported negative associations with cognitive development for levels below the recommended level. This motivates more research, given that these levels are present naturally or artificially in drinking water in many parts of the world. Common problems with the studies reviewed in Choi et al. (2012) are that they were based on smaller data samples with potentially low data quality.1 Fluoride is known to be lethal in higher doses (Liteplo et al. 2002, 100), and intake of fluoride from water is absorbed and transmitted throughout the blood system (Fawell et al. 2006, 29–30). Furthermore, the negative link between fluoride and cognitive development has grounds in the experimental medical literature. Mullenix et al. (1995) conducted one of the first studies testing the hypothesis that fluoride has effects on the central nervous system. The researchers exposed rats to fluoride, including fluoridation of drinking water, and found that brain tissue stores fluoride and that it passes the blood-brain barrier. Higher concentrations in the brain induced behavioral changes, indicating that fluoride may function as a neurotoxin. The negative link between fluoride and cognition among rats has also been demonstrated in Liu et al. (2014). The question remains whether fluoride levels lower than those in the experiments may have a negative impact on humans when exposed for a longer time. In light of these findings and the ongoing discussion among scholars, we study the long-term causal effects of fluoride in drinking water on cognitive ability. Our data originate from Sweden, where we have access to high-quality registry data. We exploit the fact that natural fluoride varies exogenously because of local geological characteristics at water sources. In addition to cognitive ability, we study the effects of fluoride on annual labor market income and dental health (and several related outcomes in the appendix). Our paper focuses on the causal effects of fluoride in a large-scale setup with plausible exogenous variation in fluoride exposure. Sweden does not fluoridate water, but there is no evidence of differences between artificially fluoridated water and water with a natural occurrence of fluoride (John 2002; Harrison 2005; CDC 2014). Thus, our results have broad policy relevance. Sweden has a well-supervised water supply system, meaning that other drinking water hazards are not likely to be present. We argue that our empirical strategy and our data have advantages when studying the long-term effects of fluoride, and we therefore add to the epidemiological literature discussed above. The effects of fluoride are of interest for two reasons. First, fluoridation of drinking water is a common public health program, and its effectiveness is important to evaluate. Given that fluoride is harmful in higher doses but improves dental health in lower ones, there is a trade-off. The optimal fluoride policy is where the marginal cost equals the marginal benefit; thus, for example, if the positive effect on dental health is large with only a small negative effect on cognitive ability, the net in a cost-benefit analysis could be positive in favor of fluoridation or in terms of not reducing the natural levels of fluoride. Second, to an increasing degree, economists have modeled and empirically investigated determinants of human capital development. The model by Cunha and Heckman (2007) focuses on the accumulation of cognitive and noncognitive abilities, and Cunha and Heckman (2009) emphasize that there are critical and sensitive windows when these abilities are more affected by environmental factors. Cunha, Heckman, and Schennach (2010) conclude that interventions early in life are more effective than later ones. Childhood health has been linked to adult educational attainment and income (Case, Lubotsky, and Paxson 2002; Currie 2009; Almond and Currie 2011), and earlier studies have shown that cognitive ability is a reliable predictor for labor market status (e.g., Heckman, Stixrud, and Urzua 2006; Lindqvist and Vestman 2011). Thus, if fluoride has negative effects on cognitive development, it is an important environmental factor to consider when discussing human capital development. There are some earlier studies by economists that have investigated hazards in drinking water.2 Glied and Neidell (2010) found that women living in areas with fluoridated water in the United States had higher incomes and that this effect was stronger among those with a low socioeconomic background. Our paper adds to this literature as well as the general economic literature on human capital development.

II. Identification Strategy The purpose of this paper is to estimate the long-term causal effects of fluoride exposure from drinking water. In this section we present our identification strategy, which is further elaborated in section B1 in the appendix. The ideal empirical strategy would be to run a controlled experiment where fluoride is randomized on the individual level. However, it is obviously not feasible to randomly assign fluoride water intake from birth in a large-scale long-term setup. We argue instead that we can exploit a natural experiment. The natural level of fluoride depends on local geological characteristics (SGU 2013, 81). Water sources are situated on different types of bedrock, which yield different natural fluoride levels. Soil bedrock, for example, is associated with lower fluoride in comparison to granite bedrock (SGU 2013, 81, 84). Local veins of minerals and when water has been in contact with acidic igneous rocks especially increase the fluoride level (Edmunds and Smedley 2013, 314). Berger et al. (2016) found large spatial variation in the natural fluoride levels in groundwater within a small geographical area in Sweden, which suggests that fluoride may vary substantially depending on water source location. It is important to note that local geological characteristics at a water source do not necessarily map to the overall geology at the area of residence, given that drinking water is distributed to households by water treatment plants through water pipes managed by the municipalities. The large majority of Swedes drink municipality-provided water.3 Publicly provided drinking water in Sweden is monitored and purified according to regulations from the Swedish Food Agency (Livsmedelsverket 2001). The overall composition of drinking water is thus determined not only by local geological characteristics. One key element in our identification strategy is that water authorities normally do not consider fluoride levels of 0–1.5 milligrams/liter to be a problem, and they let the natural level remain during the water purification process. Many municipalities use several water sources, providing us with intramunicipality variation in fluoride due to different local geological characteristics underneath the water sources. The fluoride level is measured at the water treatment plants, and we map these levels to areas of residence on the small areas of market statistics (SAMS) district level. SAMS are nested within municipalities and include approximately 750 individuals in 2011. Additional information on the water data and the mapping are provided in section III. In Table 1, we demonstrate that the fluoride level is a function of the geological characteristics at the site of the water source, where we have grouped information on the bedrock for a subset in our water data. The bedrock is here classified into three categories: soil bedrock, mixed bedrock, and stone bedrock. The baseline in Table 1 is soil bedrock, with dummy variables for the mixed and stone bedrock. Mixed bedrock and stone bedrock yield higher levels in comparison to soil bedrock, which is what we expect to find given the discussion above. These broader bedrock categories includes subtypes, meaning that there is variation in the fluoride within each category. Table 2 shows the variation in fluoride between and within the municipalities on the SAMS level. The levels range foremost between 0 and 1.5 milligrams/liter, with the maximum of 4.1 milligrams/liter. Table 1. Water Source Bedrock Analysis F (.1 mg/L) Mix stone/soil 2.983*** (.526) Stone 4.085*** (.214) Soil bedrock (constant) 3.057*** (.129) R2 .1729 Observations 1,788 Water Source Bedrock Analysis Table 2. Decomposition of Fluoride Variation Mean Standard Deviation Fluoride (.1 mg/L) 3.53 ?Overall 3.25 ?Between 2.95 ?Within 1.89 Observations 8,597 Decomposition of Fluoride Variation Fluoride is colorless, odorless, and tasteless for the levels we consider (WHO 2001), making self-selection into fluoride treatment unlikely. Given that there is variation in fluoride on the SAMS level within municipalities, we may control for unobservable characteristics at the municipal level. Since the geological characteristics at local water sources determine fluoride and not the overall geology at a larger area of residence, this means that fluoride is not part of a larger bundled geological treatment. Hence, we argue that the fluoride level is exogenous in relation to our outcomes and not endogenous to a policy choice for values below 1.5 milligrams/liter. In addition to the spatial variation in fluoride, we exploit a second source of variation stemming from individuals’ moving patterns. Moving is undoubtedly endogenous, but as long as the choice to move and the moving location are not dependent on fluoride or other variables correlated with fluoride, this yields an exogenous variation in the intensity of fluoride treatment, which depends on the number of years spent in a district. We show that the choice to move is not dependent on the fluoride level in table A1.4 In conclusion, the natural experiment we exploit consists of determination of fluoride due to local geological characteristics at water sources in combination with moving patterns independent of the fluoride level. As a result, individuals will have an individual long-term fluoride treatment level in our data. There are several potential threats to the identification strategy presented in this section. Section B1(a) in the appendix provides an extensive discussion on these threats. We address issues such as the problems of using geographical variation in the treatment variable (including bias because fluoride may be bundled with other characteristics), economic specialization as a result of the bedrock, sorting into neighborhoods, endogenous provision of drinking water by the municipalities, compensating behavior given that individuals may observe their dental history, and geographical clustering of individuals as a result of heritability. Balance tests related to this discussion are presented in sections B2(a)–B2(c) in the appendix. Our overall conclusion from this discussion and the results from the balance tests is that the identification strategy we use is valid. Next, we explain how we map fluoride levels to the SAMS districts.

III. Data and Mapping Our main data on the individual level originate from Swedish population-wide registers for those born between 1985 and 1992, which we map to drinking water data. This section provides an overview of the data material, and we provide a more extensive presentation in section B3 in the appendix. We take our starting point in tracking place of residence on the SAMS level between birth until the year when we measure the outcome in accordance with figure 1. For years under age 16, we use mothers’ yearly SAMS of residence as a proxy, since we cannot observe yearly place of residence under age 16 in our data. We exclude all individuals who have ever lived in a municipality for which we do not have fluoride data between birth and age 16, and we exclude individuals who have immigrated during childhood, since we want to assign a fluoride treatment level from birth. Fig. 1. Fluoride mapping, individual treatment levels, and timeline of outcomes. A. Fluoride Data We have fluoride data on outgoing drinking water from 1,726 water treatment plants, which originate from two sources: Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) and the municipalities. The first observation year in the SGU data is 1998, and we therefore contacted the water authorities at each municipality to complement the SGU data set to provide us with drinking water data from 1985 (the birth year of the first cohort). In all, we have data for 261 out of 290 municipalities, but we do not have a full panel for all water treatment plants and years. However, variation between the years and back in time is foremost due to measurement precision, and because local geological characteristics at water sources change slowly, we collapse the fluoride level into an average measure for each water treatment plant in the main analysis. In a robustness analysis, we make use of the available time variation in fluoride. We do not have data on the exact location of the water treatment plants, but we do have information on their names and the municipality to which they belong. Therefore, we have designated a proxy coordinate manually for each water treatment plant based on this information. Given that we observe place of residence for the individuals on the SAMS level, we map fluoride to entire SAMS districts. We have applied the following mapping protocol: if there is a single water treatment plant within the SAMS border, we assign the fluoride level of that water treatment plant to the entire SAMS (14% of all SAMS). If there are more than one water treatment plant, we take the average fluoride level (3% of all SAMS). If there are no water treatment plants within the border, we take a weighted average for the three closest water treatment plants within the municipality using the inverse distance to the center point of the SAMS as weight (84% of all SAMS). Figure 1 displays the fluoride levels for all SAMS districts before and after our mapping strategy was employed.5 Together, this means that we have classical measurement error in our fluoride variable. We assess the mapping strategy by first investigating the effect of fluoride on dental outcomes for which we have a strong prior to find a positive effect of fluoride. This also investigate whether the variation in the fluoride treatment variable is sufficient for estimating any effects on other outcomes. Individuals are assigned a fluoride level for each year, which depends on their yearly SAMS of residence, and we collapse this over-life exposure into a single treatment level from birth up until the year when we measure the outcome variable. The individual treatment level is thus an average, depending on the number of years within the specific SAMS districts. Figure 1 includes a histogram of the frequency of individuals who are treated with the corresponding level of fluoride. The level displayed in the histogram is the individual treatment level, taking into account moving patterns between different SAMS over time. As can be seen in figure 1, the overwhelming majority of individuals are treated with fluoride levels below 1.5 milligrams/liter. B. Dental Health Data The dental health data are aggregated on the SAMS level for each cohort for the years 2008 and 2013 and originate from the National Board of Health and Welfare in Sweden. In the main text, we focus on two categories of variables. The first category measures medical examinations and includes visits to dental health clinics, dental risk evaluation, and disease prevention measures. The second category includes variables measuring treatments, such as general treatment, dental repair, and root canal.6 C. Cognitive Ability and Annual Labor Income The cognitive ability measure originates from the Swedish military conscription. Conscription was mandatory for men ages 18–20 years in Sweden. Cognitive ability was measured by a test where the purpose was to measure the underlying intelligence, which we have standardized to mean 0 with a standard deviation of 1 for each cohort. We include only men born between 1985 and 1987 when estimating this outcome, since we have access to data for only those years. In order to broaden our analysis on cognitive development, we also study noncognitive ability, results from a national math test taken in ninth grade, and health outcomes (psychiatric and neurological diseases) in the appendix. Regarding income, we have gross annual labor income measured in 2014 for those born between 1985 and 1992. The data originate from Statistics Sweden. We exclude all individuals who earned less than 1,000 Swedish kronor (about $110 in 2020) during a year. The reason is that we want to focus on those who have worked, but we also study employment status in the appendix.

IV. Econometric Setup Cognitive ability and annual labor income are our main outcomes, whereas dental health outcomes are aggregated and used to investigate the first stage and to assess our mapping strategy. In the empirical analysis for cognitive ability and labor income, we run regressions for both unconditional models and specifications where we include fixed effects and covariates. We include fixed effects for birth municipality, since there are differences between municipalities that might be determinants for our outcomes. To control for age, we include cohort fixed effects. We add municipality fixed effects for place of residence in 2014 when we measure labor income, since the income opportunities differ throughout Sweden. We add individual covariates (gender and marital status), parental covariates (income, years of education, and ability measures for fathers), and peer covariates (years of education in adulthood for those born in the same SAMS in a given year). The covariates and descriptive statistics are presented in table A4.7 For dental health, there are different alternatives for the empirical setup, because dental health is not available on the individual level. In the main text, we present results from the simplest unweighted specification without fixed effects or covariates, where each observation is a cohort SAMS with a corresponding SAMS fluoride level for the youngest cohort available in our data. These 20-year-olds may visit the dentist for free, meaning that there are no monetary constraints. This cohort is also more likely to still reside in the SAMS area in which they have spent time during childhood, meaning that we capture a more long-term treatment effect. Section B4 in the appendix includes specifications for all cohorts and weighted regressions taking into account the number of individuals in each SAMS cohort, where each individual has a unique fluoride treatment but where the outcome is aggregated.