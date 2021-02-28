Abstract
Highlights
- Co-exposure to arsenic and fluoride leads to adverse cardiovascular effects.
- Co-exposure to arsenic and fluoride results in gut microbiota perturbations.
- Co-exposure causes more prominent effects than arsenic or fluoride alone.
- Strong correlations are identified between cardiovascular effects and significantly altered genera.
Co-exposure to inorganic arsenic (iAs) and fluoride (F–) and their collective actions on cardiovascular systems have been recognized as a global public health concern. Emerging studies suggest an association between the perturbation of gut bacterial microbiota and adverse cardiovascular effects (CVEs), both of which are the consequence of iAs and F– exposure in human and experimental animals. The aim of this study was to fill the gap of understanding the relationship among co-exposure to iAs and F–, gut microbiota perturbation, and adverse CVEs. We systematically assessed cardiac morphology and functions (blood pressure, echocardiogram, and electrocardiogram), and generated gut microbiota profiles using 16S rRNA gene sequencing on rats exposed to iAs (50 mg/L NaAsO2), F– (100 mg/L NaF) or combined iAs and F– (50 mg/L NaAsO2 + 100 mg/L NaF), in utero and during early postnatal periods (postnatal day 90). Correlation analysis was then performed to examine relationship between significantly altered microbiota and cardiac performance indices. Our results showed that co-exposure to iAs and F– resulted in more prominent effects in CVEs and perturbation of gut microbiota profiles, compared to iAs or F– treatment alone. Furthermore, nine bacterial genera (Adlercreutzia, Clostridium sensu stricto 1, Coprococcus 3, Romboutsia, [Bacteroides] Pectinophilus group, Lachnospiraceae NC2004 group, Desulfovibrio, and two unidentified genera in Muribaculaceae and Ruminococcaceae family), which differed significantly in relative abundance between control and iAs and F– co-exposure group, were strongly correlated with the higher risk of CVEs (correlation coefficient = 0.70–0.88, p < 0.05). Collectively, these results suggest that co-exposure to iAs and F– poses a higher risk of CVEs, and the part of the mode of action is potentially through inducing gut microbiota disruption, and the strong correlations between them indicate a high potential for the development of novel microbiome-based biomarkers of iAs and/or F– associated CVEs.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969720384576?via%3Dihub
Interactive effect of arsenic and fluoride on cardio-respiratory disorders in male rats: possible role of reactive oxygen species.
Epidemiological evidence demonstrates positive correlation between environmental and occupational arsenic or fluoride exposure and risk to various cardio-respiratory disorders. Arsenic-exposure has been associated with atherosclerosis, hypertension, cerebrovascular diseases, ischemic heart disease, and peripheral vascular disorders, whereas Fluoride-exposure manifests cardiac irregularities and low blood pressure (BP). Present study aims to study
Inflammatory responses induced by fluoride and arsenic at toxic concentration in rabbit aorta.
Epidemiological and experimental studies have demonstrated the atherogenic effects of environmental toxicant arsenic and fluoride. Inflammatory mechanism plays an important role in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis. The aim of the present study is to determine the effect of chronic exposure to arsenic and fluoride alone or combined on inflammatory response
[A clinical study on the syndrome of arsenism and fluorosis].
A clinical study was made on 65 cases with the syndrome of arsenism and fluorosis (SAD) from March 1982 to August 1989. All the cases with this syndrome had drunk a well water containing arsenic 0.6 mg/L and fluorine 3.45 mg/L for a long period. The patients all had the
Buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) epiphyseal proteins give protection from arsenic and fluoride-induced adverse changes in acetylcholinesterase activity in rats
The objective of this study was to determine the effect of fluoride (F) and arsenic (As) on the activity of acetylcholinesterase (AChE), a critically important nervous system enzyme, and to test the protective role of buffalo epiphyseal (pineal) proteins (BEP) in rats. Arsenic (20 mg/kg BW, intraperitoneally) and F (150
Effects of high fluoride and arsenic on brain biochemical indexes and learning-memory in rats
Nine-six Wistar rats were randomly divided into four groups of 24 rats in each group (female:male = 1:1). Over a period up to 90 days, with one untreated group as controls, the other three groups were administered, respectively, high fluoride (100 mg NaF/L), high arsenic (50 mg As2O3/L), or both
Dental Fluorosis & Enamel Hypoplasia in Children with Kidney Disease
Children with kidney disease are known to have high levels of fluoride in their blood and to be at risk for disfiguring tooth defects. Research suggests that high levels of fluoride in blood, which can cause the tooth defect known as dental fluorosis, can contribute to the defects that occur
Fluoride & Myocardial Damage
Structural damage to the heart resulting from fluoride toxicity has been observed in numerous human and animal studies. The general features of this damage include cloudy swelling, vacuolization or vacuolar degeneration, hemorrhages, interstitial edema, fibrous necrosis, dissolution of nuclei, and thickening of the vessel walls in the heart muscle (Basha
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
Fluoride, Blood Pressure and Hypertension
Individuals with blood pressure readings that exceed 140/90 are considered hypertensive. Hypertension can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, aortic aneurysms, and peripheral arterial disease. An association between increased fluoride in ground water and increased prevalence of hypertension has been observed, especially among adult males (Amini et
