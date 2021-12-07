The Seasons’ Greetings from Ellen, Paul, Michael and Teddy

Ellen has prepared a bumper bundle of goodies from the FAN webpage for our supporters to help in their educational efforts in the New Year. Meanwhile, Michael and Paul are showing little Teddy (7 months old) some of the moves needed to beat back the fluoridation zealots!
Fundraising Update — We start the day at $12,821 from 82 supporters – just 18 donations shy of our100 donor milestone bonus of $100.
How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:
- Online, using our secure server.
- Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:Fluoride Action Network
c/o Connett
105 Kingston Road
Exeter, NH 03833
Thank you,
Paul Connett
Essential Fluoride Links To Keep On Hand For Educating Others
The National Toxicology Program
• The Agency preparing the fluoride report the Judge in the TSCA trial wants to read – what you may not know about their history with fluoride.
IQ Studies
• See the 71 IQ studies. The latest study added last week!
Mother-Offspring Fluoride Studies
• These studies reveal that in fluoridated communities the fetus and the formula-fed infant are the most vulnerable to fluoride’s neurotoxicity.
All Human Fluoride Studies
• Take a look: Bone, Kidney, Liver, Thyroid, etc.
U.S. Government Funded Fluoride Studies
• You may be surprised to find the number of studies funded by U.S. agencies.
Enjoy,
Ellen Connett
Researcher,
Fluoride Action Network