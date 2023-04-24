Fluoridation Weekly Review #23

NTP Reviewer Takes Misguided Swipe At FAN

An anonymous reviewer of the recently released National Toxicology Program (NTP) monograph on fluoride exposure and neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects took exception to a reference to “bone fractures,” blamed the phrase on the Fluoride Action Network, and proved that FAN is more evidence-based than the critics.

The NTP report is a remarkable government document in that it has undergone repeated rounds of public peer review, and even in its latest, pre-publication form, still contains responses to reviewers’ comments.

In one comment, a reviewer found the phrase “bone fractures” in the sentence, “Commonly cited health concerns related to fluoride are bone fractures and skeletal fluorosis, lower intelligence quotient (IQ) and other neurological effects, cancer, and endocrine disruption.”

The reviewer wrote, “This statement is inflammatory. It is not a reflection of the current state of the science on this issue. However, these assertions that have been made by the Fluoride Action Network and (sic) are not evidenced-based.”

The NTP report authors, perhaps being overly diplomatic, deleted the phrase from the revised manuscript. However, a recent report in the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences own journal, Environmental Health Perspectives, makes such assertions, and provides the evidence.

A study of postmenopausal women in Sweden by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet concludes, “In this cohort of postmenopausal women, the risk of fractures was increased in association with two separate indicators of fluoride exposure. Our findings are consistent with RCTs [randomized controlled trials] and suggest that high consumption of drinking water with a fluoride concentration of approximately 1 milligram per liter may increase both BMD [bone mineral density] and skeletal fragility in older women.”

Water Fluoride Level Associated With Vitamin D Deficiency, High Fasting Blood Glucose Level

A study of over 300 diabetic patients at the All India Medical Science outpatient clinic in Raebareli has found a significant association between high level of water fluoride and both vitamin D deficiency and elevated fasting blood glucose level (BGL).

The authors sampled the water supply at the patients’ home addresses and determined its fluoride concentration. The open access report, published December 23 in the Journal of Water and Health reads, “The result demonstrated that participants belonging to fluoride-endemic areas (fluoride greater than 1.5 mg/L) were severely vitamin D deficient (levels below 30 nmol/L); whereas, normal vitamin D levels were found in control population from the areas with water fluoride levels within the permissible limit (fluoride less than 1.5 mg/L).”

The same research team had previously reported that chronic kidney disease resulting from diabetic nephropathy (DN) was more prevalent in fluoride-endemic areas of the Raebareli district.

They concluded, “This study suggested a significant association between water fluoride levels and vitamin D deficiency or fasting BGLs. Furthermore, increased levels of fluoride appeared as a key risk factor for vitamin D deficiency and [Type 2 diabetes mellitus] T2DM. Vitamin D levels were found significantly low in individuals with uncontrolled T2DM. Both vitamin D deficiency and fluoride-induced insulin resistance are known to disrupt glucose homeostasis leading to uncontrolled diabetes in fluoride-endemic areas. Therefore, vitamin D supplementation and the use of purified defluorinated water may reduce the risk of fluoride-induced uncontrolled diabetes. The findings attract public interest toward the usage of safe water and further research in the area of gene–environment relationship in the context to epidemiology of T2DM in fluoride-endemic areas.”

Lab Results Suggest A Non-Fluoride Alternative To Dental Varnish

A laboratory study of artificial caries on extracted molar teeth treated with fluoride varnish or a non-fluoridated varnish containing eggshell and associated proteins found the two treatments were comparable for enhancing remineralization of the teeth.

Writing in the European Archives of Pediatric Dentistry January 25, researchers from Karamano?lu Mehmetbey University Ahmet Kele?o?lu in Turkey report that the two differently treated groups of teeth, imaged through scanning electron microscopy and analyzed for elemental composition through X-ray dispersive analysis, showed similar results.

“Bioactive glass, eggshell, eggshell membrane proteins and STMP [sodium trimetaphosphate]-treated eggshell and eggshell membrane protein containing varnish have similar remineralizing effect to fluoride-containing varnish on demineralized enamel. Integrating biological or bioactive components instead of fluoride into the dental varnishes might reduce cytotoxicity,” concluded the authors.

Skepticism Of Fluorides In The Balkans

A survey of oral health experts in four Balkan countries concluded that skepticism of fluorides, including by dentists, is a cause of poor oral health.

The survey conducted by Scandinavian dental researchers, published January 9 in the open access journal Frontiers in Oral Health, concluded that lack of knowledge about personal preventive measures to reduce dental caries, lack of appreciation that oral health is part of the population’s general health, the shift of oral health services from public to private clinics that reduced confidence in the public sector, and a skepticism of fluorides were the main obstacles that prevent the implementation of an effective oral health program for children in the Balkan area.

Regarding fluorides, the authors reported, “While some participants believed that skepticism was present in the general population, others expressed personal concerns about dentists who are skeptical about the use of fluorides. A participant stated “I’m a little bit skeptic about using added fluorides, not only to foods but also taking fluorides like it used to be a long time ago, tablets of fluoride. Because of the systematic effects of it.”

“The participants recommended that evidence and accurate information be provided through social media to alter the public’s perception of fluorides and overall oral health and to increase knowledge about fluorides,” wrote the authors.

In their discussion of fluorides the authors conclude, “The WHO has stated that dental caries can be prevented by avoiding dietary free sugars. Consequently, [P.E.] Petersen highlighted that decreasing sugar consumption should be prioritized in population-directed oral disease prevention strategies. Previous studies have shown a significant association between the amount of sugar consumed and the number of caries lesions.”

Despite Widespread Fluoridation, West Virginia Ranked At Bottom For Dental Health

A survey of dental health by Express Dentist ranked West Virginia 50th out of 51 states and the District of Columbia despite its being ranked first for several indicators of access to dentistry and being ranked fourth for water fluoridation.

In compiling the rankings, the company used 25 parameters related to oral health in the categories – availability of dental care, dental habits and oral health status.

Only Arkansas was ranked lower than West Virginia. Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana, all widely fluoridated, completed the bottom five ranked worst in oral health.

Largely nonfluoridated Hawaii and New Jersey were ranked fourth and fifth best respectively.

Much of the data were compiled by the American Dental Associations. Links to these reports are provided in the report.

A web posting from WBOY TV on January 29 noted, “The only categories that West Virginia performed exceptionally in include water fluoridation and percentage of people not visiting a dentist in the last 12 months due to a fear of dentist.”

The station also reported, “It was also found that West Virginia has the highest percentage of smokers as well as percentage of older adults (65+) with all teeth removed due to decay or gum disease.

Iowa City Struggling With Water Fluoridation Issues

Problems maintaining the recommended concentration of fluoride and contamination of the control room and employees from the concentrated fluoride chemical products are among the problems the Williamsburg, IA City Council must face.

According to a report January 27 in The Journal Tribune because Williamsburg water contains a significant amount of natural fluoride, adjusting the level by adding a chemical product is no easy matter.

“Previous water testing showed because of naturally occurring 0.4 fluoride in the water, it can be difficult to regulate to the additional 0.2 needed to meet the fluoride effectiveness of 0.7. Aaron Sandersfeld, city manager, explained that the fluoride pump has to be turned on and turned off to keep the fluoride levels from climbing too high,” reported the paper.

“If we just run it as slow as we can possible run it, it can still reach 1.0,” said Sandersfeld. Because of that, adjustments have to be made continuously to make sure the water reaching the customer has a 0.7 fluoride level,” according to the news report.

The city is also facing a bill of $83,000 to relocate the fluoride feed room so the chemical product does not contaminate the plant and workers.

“The fluoride room is currently attached to the main building and shares an inner door with the control rooms in the water plant. Concerns over fluoride “dust,” which is corrosive, damaging the main building equipment and computers has been discussed by the council over the last several meetings,” reported The Journal Tribune.

“You can feel it on you when you come out of there” said council member Dale Walter, after he toured the fluoride room. “It’s on you and I feel sorry for the guys that need to be taking care of this,” reported the newspaper.

