Fluoridation Weekly Review #26

Second Dental Group Decries Fluoride’s Neurotoxicity

An association of dentists that stresses the removal of mercury amalgam fillings has joined the call to repeal water fluoridation after the release of a National Toxicology Program report that found fluoride is a neurotoxin at exposure levels found in fluoridated communities.

In a press release April 11, Dr. Teresa Scott, president of the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM) said, “This report underscores the urgent need to immediately ban water fluoridation to protect the health and well-being of all Americans.”

“The National Toxicology Program’s report on fluoride is a major victory for public health and transparency,” said Scott. “For too long, communities across the country have been forced to ingest a neurotoxic chemical without their knowledge or consent. This report underscores the urgent need to immediately ban water fluoridation to protect the health and well-being of all Americans.”

On March 28 the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology wrote of the NTP study, “This latest report confirmed and strengthened the findings from two earlier drafts released in 2019 and 2020. External peer-reviewers all agreed with the conclusion that prenatal and early life fluoride exposures can reduce IQ.

Fluoride-Poisoned Koalas Exterminated in Australia

The aluminum company ALCOA has killed over 150 fluoride-poisoned koalas at its smelter in Victoria, but says humans are not affected by the toxic pollution.

“Alcoa concluded the high fluoride levels from its operations are safe for humans, but they could harm koalas. It acknowledged the potential impacts of fluorosis on wildlife around the site, a disease that causes malnutrition as well as skeletal and dental abnormalities,” according to a report on Yahoo News Australia.

The company now plans to encourage 120 koalas living in forest near the smelter to relocate, bringing to an end ongoing concern about koalas becoming sick from fluoride emissions. “We remain committed to supporting the ongoing protection and management of the local koala population,” a spokesperson said in a statement,” according to the report.

The company hopes the remaining koalas will move to a new plantation of eucalyptus trees it has developed further away from the toxic emissions.

While koalas are considered endangered in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales and Queensland, the Victoria government considers them “secured.”

Fluoride Editor Sees Hypothyroidism as Explaining Other Fluoride-Induced Problems

In reiterating a point he made seven years ago, Fluoride editor Dr. Bruce Spittle notes that the recent report of an association between fluoride exposure and hypothyroidism may explain other fluoride-induced developmental disorders.

In an editorial for the March issue of Fluoride, Spittle notes, “The finding that hypothyroidism may be one of the mechanisms leading to the fluoride-induced developmental disorder (FIDD) of cognitive impairment gives support to the hypothesis that hypothyroidism may also be one of the mechanisms for the occurrence of the other FIDDs of short stature, bone deformities, delayed dental eruption, and dental fluorosis. All of these FIDDs occur with both hypothyroidism and with exposure to fluoride. When the small reduction in dental caries associated with fluoridated water is seen in the context of delayed dental eruption due to hypothyroidism so that the teeth have a shorter time in the decay-inducing oral environment and that this comes at the cost of fluoride-induced cognitive impairment, the risk benefit ratio for community water fluoridation takes on a different complexion.”

In Call to Improve Global Dental Care, Fluoridation Goes Unmentioned

In a world in which 70 % of inhabitants have little or no access to oral health care, researchers in Spain’s University of Oviedo found that while dental students there showed interest in volunteering in disadvantaged regions, their knowledge of global oral health problems was low.

The authors of the report published April 6 in Healthcare noted, “The Lancet Commission on Oral Health [2021] includes a series of Key recommendations for the new WHO global strategy for oral health: 1. Inclusion and community engagement 2. Place equity and social justice at the core 3. Tackle sugars as a major common risk factor 4. Embrace major system reforms 5. Better data for decision making 6. Close financing gaps. In addition to these six recommendations, some experts include a seventh that would be based on the communication of evidence-based experiences and the exchange of skills between doctors and dentists.”

According to the authors, the survey found “The most effective preventive strategies to improve oral health according to dental students would be education for the population (94.4%), provision of material resources (86.7%), provision of care services by volunteer dentists (65.6%), training new professionals in the country (43.3%) and finally the promotion of the creation of new care centers (27.8%).”

Water fluoridation, a policy used by a small minority of the world’s people, is not mentioned as part of this global strategy.

The survey of 90 dental students showed that less than 60% knew that 0.5 to 1.0 mg/L of fluoride was the recommended concentration for fluoridation policies.

Isle of Man Dentist Not in Favor of Fluoridation

In the face of new efforts to fluoridate the drinking water on the Isle of Man, UK, a leading dentist there has indicated he is opposed to the idea.

Mark Hepworth, the principal dentist at Abbey Dental, told Isle of Man Today that while he uses topical fluoride treatments, he is not keen on a “mass medication approach of popping it in the water”.

“From my point of view, as a parent, do I necessarily want my kid drinking water that has yet another chemical put in? Probably not.

“I would rather tackle their tooth protection my own way. I would just try and limit the frequency of sugar, brushing twice a day, and insist that is what they do.

“I think just adding another chemical in the water and then hoping they can forget about it, is just shirking their responsibility a little bit,” Hepworth said.

The paper reported, “A survey of 1,000 island residents found the majority was opposed to the move, despite it being championed by various professional health bodies, which dispute scare stories from a number of organizations, many in America, which say fluoride is dangerous.”

Residents Working to End Fluoridation in Parts of Montreal

Activists from the Pointe Claire section of Montreal, reporting the support of 75 percent of residents, have filed a legal claim against the City in an effort to remove fluoride from their drinking water.

On their Go Fund Me site, the activist Ray Coelho wrote that his group is “challenging the city of Montreal from adding fluoridation chemicals to drinking water at the water treatment plants situated in Pointe Claire and Dorval. Those two plants serve drinking water to Dorval, Pointe Claire, Beaconsfield, parts of DDO [Dollard-Des Ormeaux], Kirkland and Baie D’urfe. Those two plants are owned and operated by the city of Montreal, as well as four others on the territory of the city of Montreal. It is important to note that the city of Montreal has never fluoridated its own drinking water and this position was re-affirmed in 1987 after fluoridation proponents failed at convincing committee members, that fluoridation chemicals were safe and effective for both human recipients and the environment.”

Coelho reports, “the council in Pointe Claire refused to pass a resolution to end fluoridation even after over four thousand signatures I single handedly collected were ignored. Moreover, detailed stats have shown that over 75% percent of respondents at the door are against the practice.

Lead and Fluoride Involved in Kidney-Failure Deaths in Sri Lanka: Report

The mysterious and deadly malady, Chronic Kidney Disease of unknown cause (CKDu) that has plagued Sri Lanka, is apparently due to a double poisoning of lead, which initiates kidney problems, and fluoride, which further damages the kidneys, leading to death.

In a recent publication, investigators from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health report, “In Sri Lanka, apparently healthy individuals including a substantial proportion of younger people in their twenties living in rural communities become ill with non-specific symptoms. Following clinical investigation patients are diagnosed with compromised renal function without evidence of common conventional causes such as hypertension and diabetes as well as immunological nephropathies. Without appropriate supportive renal replacement therapy these patients deteriorate rapidly and succumb to death.”

While fluoride in drinking water has long been thought to contribute to the disease, these researchers, upon examining autopsied victims of the disease, found high levels of fluoride in their skeletons. The victims’ water supplies also contained fluoride, a common problem, as most drinking water supplies are from shallow wells.

The authors argued that fluoride alone could not be the cause of the disease because many more inhabitants drink high fluoride water than develop the disease.

Based on past reports that found higher levels of lead in victims’ bones, the authors conclude that lead poisoning, likely from food not water, initiates the kidney damage. The fluoride in the water then further damages the kidney until death results.

Source: https://www.jclinmedcasereports.com/articles/OJCMCR-1990.pdf



