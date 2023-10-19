Activist against educator in the race to represent City Council’s District 2

Alocal progressive activist is running against a former educator to represent south Spokane’s District 2 on Spokane City Council this year.

Paul Dillon previously worked as vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. He’s also worked as a legislative aide for state Sen. Andy Billig and former City Council member Jon Snyder.

Katey Treloar previously worked as an educator for Spokane Public Schools. She helped start a nonprofit that feeds hungry kids, and is the founder and owner of Executive Function Coaching, which coaches individuals with ADHD and other neurodiverse diagnoses.

Last week, the two candidates took questions from the Inlander and Spokesman-Review at a debate hosted by KSPS. The debate ran through a number of topics (see below) and ended with Treloar comparing Dillon’s social media posting habits to that of the former president. (“No one’s ever told me I sound like Donald Trump,” Dillon replied. “[I’ve] never voted for him.”)

Here’s where the candidates stand on the issues facing the city. Ballots will be mailed to voters this week and are due Nov. 7.

FLUORIDE

This is an issue the candidates actually agree on. Spokane residents have three times voted against adding fluoride to the city’s water system. When asked if they would support fluoridation, both candidates say now simply isn’t the time.

“This is just not a priority for voters,” Dillon says.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.inlander.com/news/activist-against-educator-in-the-race-to-represent-city-councils-district-2-26828462