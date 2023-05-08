Fluoride Action Network

Advisors Ask NTP To Decide On Revising Fluoride Review Key To TSCA Suit

Inside TSCA | May 8, 2023 | By Maria Hegstad
Science advisors to the National Toxicology Program (NTP) have finalized their latest review of a draft analysis of fluoride toxicity but are leaving up to the program’s director whether to quickly publish the material or further revise it — a key question for the 2024 trial over potential TSCA limits on drinking water fluoridation expected to focus in part on NTP’s report. During a May 4 meeting, NTP’s Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) unanimously approved a report crafted by its…

