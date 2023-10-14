After seven decades, will Albany get fluoride in its water?

FAN NOTE: Article author Rachael Silberstein did not reach out to FAN for comment on this hit piece.
Why does FAN post articles that praise fluoridation in its news section? The FAN news page serves as a historical repository for fluoride news stories, positive or negative. News stories often vanish from the internet after a few years. Since FAN catalogs all news stories on fluoride, our news section remains a reliable database of all published fluoride news.
New York’s capital is the largest municipality in the state to resist fluoridated drinking water, in part due to vocal opposition from previous mayors.
ALBANY — City and county officials have launched a campaign to fluoridate Albany drinking water, reviving a controversy that has divided New York’s capital for decades.
At a recent city Common Council meeting, health providers outlined an oral health crisis they say is so starkly apparent that dentists can identify which county a child is from based on the condition of their teeth.