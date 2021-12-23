Alpena: Water fluoridation tabled at City Council meeting

The hot button water fluoridation topic caused public commenters to come out in droves to express their opinion on weather to keep or ditch the fluoridation process.

Marie Fielder said, “The center for disease control has called community water fluoridation one of the ten great public achievements since the 21st century. The U.S. Public health service and the world health organization all advocate for fluoridating.”

But not everyone was in favor of leaving Alpena’s fluoridated water system alone.

This resident expressed his opinion on the matter, “You have people from this community coming and drinking the water, you should not be giving them fluoride, it clearly states you should no it be giving them fluoride you should not use fluoride toothpaste, you should not use dental floss.”

The city council did not vote on weather or not to keep or remove fluoride in Alpena’s water system.

The hot topic has been tabled until next year.

*Original article online at http://www.wbkb11.com/water-fluoridation-tabled-at-city-council-meeting