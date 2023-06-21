Andrew John Rugg-Gunn named 2023 recipient of IADR Gold Medal

Alexandria, VA, USA – The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) has announced Andrew John Rugg-Gunn as the 2023 recipient of the IADR Gold Medal. Rugg-Gunn, from the Borrow Foundation, Hampshire, England, was recognized during the Opening Ceremonies of the 101st General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 9th Meeting of the Latin American Region and the 12th World Congress on Preventive Dentistry, that took place on June 21, 2023, in Bogotá, Colombia.

Rugg-Gunn has had a major influence on the recognition of the impact of diet and oral health with his service on the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN), his advice and influence on WHO policy, and his influential role in pediatric dentistry in the promotion of fluorides.

As head of the department of Child Dental Health, within Newcastle University during the late 1990s, Rugg-Gunn influenced the careers of scientists within the department and dental school. Two of these went on to become IADR Presidents – Paula Moynihan and Angus Walls.

For the past 30+ years, Rugg-Gunn has had an advisory role with the World Health Organization (WHO). He served as an advisor regarding revisions of ‘Oral Health Surveys, Basic Methods’ (now in its 5th edition), and the revision of ‘Fluorides and Oral health’ (Technical Report, 1994), published in 2016. He also co-authored the WHO publication ‘Milk Fluoridation for the Prevention of Dental Caries’, (2009), and two WHO documents on early childhood caries. Additionally, he was part of a WHO team invited to Beijing in 2000 by the Chinese Ministry of Health to advise on national fluoride policy.

The IADR Gold Medal is the highest recognition bestowed by the IADR. It is presented to a previous recipient of an IADR Distinguished Scientist Award who later builds on their original scientific achievements to more broadly impact science, health research, or population health through the expansion of their field into other disciplines, or through higher administrative positions in academia, government, non-profit, or private industry.

