Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that over 38% of kids aged 3-6 years ingest more toothpaste which consequently put their health in jeopardy.

Doctors say toothpaste is indirectly ingesting a harmful chemical called fluoride.

The chemical is good to an extent as it prevents bacteria development in teeth and tooth decay.

However, if children swallow it, they could face medical issues like nausea, stomach pain, reduction of calcium and magnesium content in their body, etc.

To prevent these troubles non fluoridated toothpaste can be used. Kids will be safer if they use this toothpaste

Doctors also advise washing teeth after brushing and spitting out the remaining paste to avoid health hazards.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.thekashmirmonitor.net/are-your-kids-swallowing-toothpaste-read-this-carefully/