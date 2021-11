Australia: fluoridated and non-fluoridated cities and towns

For a quick overview, Michael Dolan, in his November 2021 Fluoridation Review, listed this information on fluoridated cities and towns in Australia

Note: The following lists were provided by Colin Varian of Fluoride Free Australia from various government agencies.

The Northern Territory

Fluoridated cities and towns, added: Angutugu, Darwin, Katherine, Maningrida, Umbakumba, Wadeye, and Wurruniyanga (Nguiu).

Fluoridated cities and towns, natural: 71 locations [not yet listed] have fluoride found naturally in the source water.

Non-fluoridated cities and towns: Borroloola, Galiwinku, Gapuwiyak, Gunbalanya, Hermannsburg, Lajamanu, Milingimbi, Ngukurr, Numbulwar, Ramingining, Santa Teresa, Wuglarr (Beswick), Yirrkala, Yulara

Victoria (incomplete)

Fluoridated cities and towns:

Abbotsford, Aberfeldie, Adelaide Lead, Aireys Inlet, Airport West, Albanvale, Albert Park, Albion, Alfredton, Allansford, Alma, Alphington, Altona, Altona Meadows, Altona North, Alvie, Anakie, Anderson, Anglesea, Ararat, Archies Creek, Ardeer, Armadale, Arthurs Creek, Ascot Vale, Ashburton, Ashwood, Avalon, Avenel, Avondale Heights, Axedale, Bacchus Marsh, Bairnsdale, Balaclava, Ballan, Ballarat, Ballarat North, Ballarat South, Balnarring, Balwyn, Balwyn North, Bambra, Bamganie, Bangholme, Bannockburn, Banyule, Baranduda, Bareena, Barnawartha, Barrabool, Barwon Heads, Bass, Batesford, Baxter, Bayswater, Bayswater North, Beaconsfield, Beaconsfield Upper, Beaumaris, Beeca, Belgrave, Bell Park, Bell Post Hill, Bellarine, Bellbrae, Bells Beach, Belmont, Benalla, Bendigo, Bentleigh, Bentleigh East, Berwick, Bet Bet, Betley, Beveridge, Bittern, Black Hill, Black Rock, Blackburn, Blackburn North, Blackburn South, Blairgowrie, Blind Bight, Boisdale, Bonbeach, Bonshaw, Boronia, Bowenvale, Box Hill, Box Hill North, Box Hill South, Braeside, Braybrook, Breakwater, Breamlea, Briar Hill, Brighton, Brighton East, Broadmeadows, Brooklyn, Brown Hill, Brunswick, Brunswick, East, Brunswick West, Bruthen, Buckley, Bulla, Bulleen, Buln Buln, Bundalong, Bundoora, Bungaree, Buninyong, Bunkers Hill, Bunyip, Burleigh, Burnley, Burnside, Burwood, Burwood East, Cairnlea, California Gully, Camberwell, Cambrian Hill, Campbellfield, Campbells Creek, Canadian, Cannons Creek, Canterbury, Cape Peterson, Cape Woolamai, Cardigan, Carisbrook, Carlton, Carlton North, Carnegie, Carngham, Caroline Springs, Carrum, Carrum Downs, Castlemaine, Caulfield, Caulfield East, Caulfield North, Caulfield South, Ceres, Chadstone, Chelsea, Chelsea Heights, Cheltenham, Chewton, Chiltern, Chirnside Park, Churchill, Clarinda, Clayton, Clayton South, Clifton Hill, Clifton Springs, Clyde, Cobram, Coburg, Coburg North, Colac, Collingwood, Congupna, Coolaroo, Coragulac, Corindhap, Corinella, Corio, Coronet Bay, Cororooke, Cottles Bridge, Cowes, Craigie, Craigieburn, Cranbourne, Cranbourne North, Cranbourne South, Cremorne, Cressy, Creswick, Crib Point, Croxton, Croydon, Croydon Hills, Croydon North, Croydon South, Curlewis, Daisy Hill, Dallas, Dalyston, Dandenong, Dandenong South, Darley, Darnum, Deakin University, Deepdene, Deer Park, Delacombe, Delahey, Dereel, Derrimut, Devenish, Devon Meadows, Diamond Creek, Diggers Rest, Dingley Village, Docklands, Don Valley, Doncaster, Doncaster East, Donvale, Doreen, Doveton, Dromana, Drouin, Drouin West, Drumcondra, Drysdale, Dunkeld, Eagle Point, Englehawk, East Bairnsdale, East Geeling, East Melbourne, Eastwood, Ebden, Echuca, Edithvale, Elliminyt, Elphinston, Elsternwick, Eltham, Eltham North, Elwood, Endeavour Hills, Enfield, Epping, Epsom, Essendon, Essendon North, Essendon West, Eureka, Fairfield, Fawkner, Ferntree Gully, Ferny Creek, Fitzroy, Fitzroy North, Flagstaff, Flagstaff Ridge Hill, Flemington, Flinders, Footscray, Forest Hill, Frankston, Frankston North, Freshwater Creek, Fryerstown, Fyansford, Gardenvale, Garfield, Geelong, Geelong West, Gherang, Gheringhap, Gisborne, Gladstone Park, Glen Forbes, Glen Huntly, Glen Iris, Glen Waverley, Glenrowan, Glenroy, Golden Point, Golden Square, Gordon, Gowanbrae, Granite Rock, Grantville, Greensborough, Greenvale, Greythorn, Grovedale, Gruyere, Guildford, Guys Hill, Haddon, Hadfield, Hallam, Hamilton, Hamlyn Heights, Hampton, Hampton East, Hampton Park, Harcourt, Harkaway, Hastings, Havelock, Hawksburn, Hawthorn, Hawthorn East, Hazelwood North, Heathcote Junction, Heatherdale, Heaterton, Heathmont, Heidelberg, Heidelberg Heights, HeidelbergWest, Herene Hill, Hidden Valley, Highett, Highpoint City, Highton, Hillcrest, Hillside, HMAS Cerberus, Hoppers Crossing, Horsham, Hughesdale, Huntingdale, Huntly, Hurstbridge, Indented Head, Inverleigh, Inverloch, Invermay, Irrewarra, Irymple, Ivanhoe, Ivanhoe East, Jacana, Jan Juc, Johnsonville, Jumbuk, Junortoun, Kalimna, Kalorama, Kangaroo Flat, Kangaroo Ground, Kealba, Keilor, Keilor Downs, Keilor East, Keilor North, Keilor Park, Kennington, Kensington, Keon Park, Kerang, Kew, Kew East, Keysborough, Kiewa, Kilcunda, Killara, Kilmore, Kilmore East.

Non-fluoridated cities and towns:

Addington, Agnes, Alberton, Alexandra, Allendale, Amphitheatre, Apollo Bay, Avoca, Avonsleigh, Badger Creek, Balmoral, Bandiana Milpo, Barmah, Barry Beach, Barrys Reef, Bealiba, Beaufort, Beechworth, Bellbridge, Bemm River, Bennison, Berringa, Beulah, Birchip, Birdwoodton, Birregurra, Blackwood, Bolwarrah, Bonegilla, Bonnie Doon, Boolarra, Boort, Briagolong, Bridgewater, Bright, Brim, Broadford, Broomfield, Buchan, Bullarook, Burrumbeet, Buxton, Cabarita, Camperdown, Cann River, Caramut, Cardross, Casterton, Cavendish, Charlton, Chipstow, Chum Creek, Clarendon, Clarkes Hill, Clematis, Clunes, Cobden, Cockatoo, Cohuna, Colbinabbin, Coldstream, Coleraine, Coongulla, Corryong, Cowarr, Cudgewa, Dartmoor, Dartmouth, Daylesford, Dean, Derrinallum, Devon North, Dimboola, Dinner Plain, Donald, Dookie, Dumbalk, Dunelly, Durham Lead, Edenhope, Eildon, Elmore, Emerald, Erica, Euroa, Fairhaven, Fish Creek, Forrest, Foster, Gellibrand, Gembrook, Genoa, Girgarre, Glengarry, Glenmaggie, Glenmore, Glenormiston, Glenthompson, Goorambat, Goornong, Great Western, Gunbower, Halls Gap, Harrietville, Healesville, Heathcote, Hedley, Hepburn, Heyfield, Heywood, Hopetoun, Inglewood, Jung, Kallista, Katamatite, Katandra West, Katunga.