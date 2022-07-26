Aytu BioPharma, Inc. makes two fluoride-based prescription vitamin products

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

We classified this as misinformation because fluoride is not a nutrient and thus one cannot have a fluoride deficiency. (EC)

Excerpt:

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Disbrow and Chief Financial Officer Mark Oki will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held August 8-11, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA…

The company’s prescription products include…

Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency.

*Original online in article titled, Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, at https://www.baystreet.ca/viewarticle.aspx?id=709708