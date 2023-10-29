Bear River Health board supports fluoride in public drinking water

BRIGHAM CITY – The Bear River Health Department’s (BRHD) Board of Health has voted unanimously to support the fluoridation of public drinking water as a public health measure.

The Board released a public health resolution Wednesday supporting community drinking water fluoridation.

The resolution concludes “the Bear River Board of Health officially supports efforts to establish and maintain acceptable levels of fluoridation in community drinking water systems as a public health measure to improve and sustain oral health in the population.”

That resolution includes a reference to Utah Code 19-4-111 which allows fluoride to be added or removed from a community drinking water supply with the approval of a majority of voters in an election in the area affected, plus references to the positive health benefits of fluoridated water in community dental.

Not coincidentally, a measure now on the ballot in Brigham City is asking citizens to vote to discontinue fluoride in the water. Brigham City has had fluoridated water since 1965.

In August, representatives of the Utah Oral Health Coalition approached BRHD’s Board asking them to take a position on fluoride in the water, apparently to help Brigham City voters aware of the positive health effects of fluoridated water.

Logan does not put fluoride in the city’s drinking water.

