Branson Board of Alderman considers whether to continue to fluoridate the city’s water, and public input is needed

The public can share their opinion about fluoride in Branson’s drinking water through November 14.

If you live in Branson, city officials want your input on whether or not to keep fluoride in the water system.

A 90-day public comment period is underway and goes through November 14.

The Branson Board of Aldermen will decide whether or not to remove water fluoridation as a form of treatment in the City of Branson water system. Board members have already heard from experts on both sides of the issue.

You can submit comments by email to publiccomment@bransonmo.gov or you will be able to comment in person at the November 14 Board of Aldermen meeting.

The city has been adding fluoride to the water since 1992. Two other water districts that serve Branson do not fluoridate the water. The Branson City Utility Department needs to replace fluoridation equipment, and before it does, city officials opted to study the issue.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.ksmu.org/news/2023-09-09/branson-board-of-alderman-considers-whether-to-continue-to-fluoridate-the-citys-water-and-public-input-is-needed