The British Fluoridation Society Conference 2021
‘Making a Difference’
23rd October 2021 | 10.00am – 3.15pm
School of Dentistry, University of Birmingham
Welcome
We are delighted to invite you to attend our 2021 conference being held at the School of Dentistry, University of Birmingham on 23rd October 2021.
We are welcoming a prestigious range of speakers including Eddie Crouch, Chair of the British Dental Association’s Principal Executive Community and Sandra White, Former Director of Dental Public Health for England who will explore our theme of ‘Making a Difference’, providing 4 hours ECPD.
Who should attend?
All those with an interest in reducing dental health inequalities including general dental practitioners and their teams, dental educators and academics and public health professionals.
Aims / Learning outcomes
Aim:
An overview of how the British Fluoridation Society’s scientific expertise, wealth of resources and long-standing experience can be called upon by those taking forward the implementation of water fluoridation.
Learning outcomes:
• To explore how all those with an interest in reducing dental health inequalities can make water fluoridation happen and become relevant to all
• To understand how to make a difference by reducing dental health inequalities in your local community
• To explore how water fluoridation can support caries prevention alongside other dental health initiatives
Anticipated GDC Development outcomes: A & C
Programme
10.00 Registration
14.45 Panel discussion
15.05 Closing remarks
Speakers
