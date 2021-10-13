Aim: An overview of how the British Fluoridation Society’s scientific expertise, wealth of resources and long-standing experience can be called upon by those taking forward the implementation of water fluoridation.

Learning outcomes: • To explore how all those with an interest in reducing dental health inequalities can make water fluoridation happen and become relevant to all • To understand how to make a difference by reducing dental health inequalities in your local community • To explore how water fluoridation can support caries prevention alongside other dental health initiatives