Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Buffalo children needed ‘major dental surgery’ after drinking defluorinated water, lawsuit says //

Buffalo children needed ‘major dental surgery’ after drinking defluorinated water, lawsuit says

Buffalo News | July 13, 2023 | By Charlie Specht
Posted on July 13th, 2023
Location: United States, New York
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF