CDC Recognizes 94 Iowa Community Water Systems for Excellence in Water Fluoridation

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced that 94 community water systems in Iowa have been awarded Water Fluoridation Quality Awards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The award recognizes water systems that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2020. A total of 1,292 public water systems in 29 states received the award.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing cavities. Community water fluoridation is recognized by the CDC as one of the great 20th century public health achievements. “It is exciting to have 94 Iowa water systems recognized on a national level for their commitment to oral health,” stated Dr. Bob Russell, dental director for the Iowa Department of Public Health. “I congratulate all of the community water systems for their efforts to provide safe, dependable drinking water to our communities–including helping to prevent cavities using water fluoridation.”

2020 Iowa Awardees Adel Municipal Water Works Albert City Municipal Water Supply Algona Municipal Utilities Atlantic Municipal Utilities Audubon Water Supply Bellevue Municipal Utilities Bennett Water Works Boone Water Works Britt Water Works Burlington Municipal Water Works Carlisle Water Supply Casey Water Supply Cedar Falls Municipal Water Utilities Council Bluffs Water Works Cresco Water Works Creston Water Supply Decorah Water Department Denison Water Supply Des Moines Water Works Dexter Water Supply Durant Water Supply Eagle Grove Water Supply Eddyville Municipal Water Department Eldridge Water Supply Elk Horn Municipal Water Works Emmetsburg Municipal Water Department Estherville Water Treatment Plant Forest City Water Supply Fort Madison Municipal Water Works Garner Water Works Glenwood Municipal Utilities Glidden Water Supply Griswold Water Supply Guthrie Center Municipal Water Works Hampton Municipal Water Works Harlan Municipal Utilities Hawarden Water Supply Hiawatha Water Department Huxley Water Works Department Iowa American Water Co., Clinton District Iowa American Water Co., Davenport District Iowa City Water Department Iowa Falls Water Department Iowa Lakes Regional Water Jefferson Water Department Kalona Water Department Keokuk Municipal Water Works Lake Mills Municipal Water Department Lamoni Municipal Utilities Leon Water Supply Logan Water Plant Lone Tree Municipal Water System Madrid Water Department Mahaska Rural Water System, Inc. Malvern Water Supply Manchester Water Supply Manilla Municipal Service Department Maquoketa Municipal Water Marshalltown Water Works Mason City Water Department Milford Municipal Utilities Minden Water Supply Mitchellville Water Supply Nevada Water Supply Newton Water Works Orange City Municipal Water Department Osage Municipal Water Supply Osceola Water Works Oskaloosa Municipal Water Department Paullina Municipal Water Supply Pella Water Works Department Perry Municipal Water Works Rathbun Regional Water Association, Inc. Red Oak Water Supply Regional Water Rock Valley Water Supply Scranton Water System Shelby Water Supply Sibley Public Water Supply Sioux City Water Department Slater Municipal Water Department Sloan Water Supply Solon Water Department Spirit Lake Waterworks Tama Water Supply Tipton Water Supply Van Meter Municipal Water Works Ventura Water Works Waterloo Water Works Waverly Water Department West Central Iowa Rural Water Assn., Boyer West Central Iowa Rural Water Assn., Nishnabotna Winterset Municipal Water Works Xenia Rural Water District – Woodward

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” stated Casey Hannan, MPH, director for the CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

The CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent cavities and improve oral health. Community Water Fluoridation is supported by the American Cancer Society, American Dental Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Water Works Association, and over 100 national and international organizations as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing cavities in children and adults. Both Healthy People 2030 and Healthy Iowans 2021 have set goals to increase the number of people receiving optimally fluoridated water.

The Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems at IDPH monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, healthcare professionals, and the public. IDPH supports CDC-approved fluoridation programs. To find the fluoridation status of Iowa counties and towns, visit My Water’s Fluoride here: https://nccd.cdc.gov/ doh_mwf/Default/Default.aspx

