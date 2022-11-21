Christchurch water fluoridation decision delayed until next year.

In July, the Ministry directed 14 councils to start fluoridating their waterand this month, it wrote to another 27 councils to advise them that fluoridation for their area was being actively considered.

Christchurch was not one of the 14 or 27 councils contacted.

Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati told the city council it was likely to hear from her again in the second quarter of 2023, when she expected “to begin active consideration of whether to issue a direction to you to fluoridate.”

Sarfati said as part of the decision-making, she would consider scientific evidence on fluoride’s effectiveness and whether the benefits outweigh the costs.

Christchurch City Council three waters boss Helen Beaumont said the council “is comfortable with this approach and the timeframe”.

The council previously said fluoridation would cost $63 million to implement in the city and $2.5m annually to operate.

Implementation is considered a “complex challenge” in Christchurch as it has a decentralised water supply system. Fluoride has to be added in 50 locations, whereas Auckland can fluoridate for four times as many people from just six locations.

The Government has said councils must pay for fluoride implementation, but Christchurch city councillors disagree.

During an April meeting, councillors unanimously said the Government should fund it.

Councillors have also asked for a face-to-face meeting with Sarfati and for officials to explain other alternatives for applying fluoride to children’s teeth.

The meeting has not yet happened. A Ministry of Health has proposed its officials meet with the council once fluoridation is being actively considered.

The ministry has not supplied the council with information about alternative options to water fluoridation, a ministry spokesperson said.

“The key benefit of fluoridating drinking-water is its potential for greater oral health gains at lower cost than other oral health interventions,” the spokesperson said.

Beaumont said she expected the information about alternative options to be on the agenda of next year’s proposed meeting.

Beaumont said new water pump stations or substantial upgrades to existing pump stations were being designed to ensure fluoride could be retrofitted “if required”.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/130526485/christchurch-water-fluoridation-decision-delayed-until-next-year