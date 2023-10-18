Following the second of two public hearings on the matter, the Childersburg City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to discontinue the fluoridation of city water. Councilman Brandon Robinson was not present for the meeting.
According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the city began its fluoridation program by passing an ordinance sometime in the mid-1970s.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.annistonstar.com/the_daily_home/dh_news/city-council-halting-addition-of-fluoride-to-water/article_629f0f2e-6e1c-11ee-ab06-a30d34de6e11.html