Fluoride Action Network

home // News // City Council halting addition of fluoride to water //

City Council halting addition of fluoride to water

The Daily Home | Oct 18, 2023 | By Chris Norwood
Posted on October 18th, 2023
Location: United States, Alabama

Following the second of two public hearings on the matter, the Childersburg City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to discontinue the fluoridation of city water. Councilman Brandon Robinson was not present for the meeting.

According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the city began its fluoridation program by passing an ordinance sometime in the mid-1970s.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.annistonstar.com/the_daily_home/dh_news/city-council-halting-addition-of-fluoride-to-water/article_629f0f2e-6e1c-11ee-ab06-a30d34de6e11.html

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF