City Of Petal Receives Lists of Possible Fluoride Vendors; Officials To Look At Cost, Availability

Now that the Petal Board of Aldermen has been supplied with a list of potential fluoride vendors, city officials are going through the process of contacting those companies for pricing and availability to determine the feasibility of continuing to add that product to the city’s water supply.

That list, which includes nine vendors, was shared at the April 4 board meeting by Petal dentist Dr. Barbara Mauldin, who had previously heard from board members regarding a purported shortage of fluoride, along with a possible steep price increase. Mauldin, a proponent of fluoride, has extolled its many virtues, which is used to help strengthen teeth and prevent tooth decay.

“One of these guys is down in Theodore, Alabama, so that’s not too far to drive,” Mauldin told the board. “I’ve got access to trucks and stuff like that, so we can definitely (make it happen).

“(Also), there’s some pilot programs around the state, where it’s not the granulated form, but it’s just a tablet that is added. It’s kind of a new system that is being tried in some of the fluoridated systems, and I understand it’s easier, more cost-efficient and all the rest of that. I have no idea, because a pilot doesn’t mean it’s out there ready to use or for us to access yet, but I will be glad to let you know.”

The list of potential fluoride vendors is as follows:

CITCO Water of Bowling Green, Kentucky;

Hawkins, Inc of Theodore, Alabama;

Ideal Chemical & Supply Co. of Jackson;

Industrial Chemicals, Inc. of Vestavia Hills, Alabama;

Brenntag, with locations in Louisiana and Texas;

Coast Chlorinator and Pump Co. of Biloxi;

Dixie Wholesale Waterworks of Louisville; and

Harcros Chemiclas of Vicksburg.