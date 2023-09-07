MONROE — The Union County Board of Commissioners was presented with information from staff during Tuesday’s meeting (Sept. 5) on fluoride in the public water supply.
During public comments at the meeting, members of the community expressed concerns about the possible adverse health consequences of drinking water that contains fluoride. “We heard from citizens of the county tonight,” said Commissioner Brian Helms. “People came to express their concerns, and I think the county owes its citizens due diligence.”
*Original full-text article online at: https://enquirerjournal.com/enquirer_journal/commissioner-helms-county-owes-citizens-due-diligence-concerns-expressed-over-fluoride-in-drinking-water/article_328b816a-b4be-525e-ac42-d97a36ca5c01.html