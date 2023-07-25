Community Consultation – Fluoridation of the Marulan Water Supply

Goulburn Mulwaree Council are currently working to upgrade the Marulan water treatment plant to improve water quality for the community. As part of this upgrade, Council is assessing whether to add fluoridation to the upgraded water treatment plant.

Council currently does not dose the Marulan water supply with fluoride however can decide to add this to the new plant. Council is seeking feedback from the Marulan community about whether you would like your water supply fluoridated.

What is fluoride?

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found naturally in our environment, and occurs in rocks, soils, salts, plants and many foods and beverages.

Why increase levels of fluoride in drinking water?

Fluoride helps to prevent tooth decay, which is why it is found in toothpastes and other oral health products. There are low natural levels of fluoride in drinking water, but these levels are too low to help prevent tooth decay. As such, water utilities often dose fluoride in drinking water to help make up this difference.

What will the fluoride levels in drinking water be?

Fluoride is dosed into the drinking water supply so that the treated water has a concentration of between 0.9mg/L and 1.1mg/L, in line with the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) recommendations. This includes the natural fluoride concentrations already in the water. This level of fluoride has been deemed by the NHMRC to be beneficial for dental health without having adverse effects on customers.

How long has fluoride been dosed in Australia?

Yass was the first town in Australia to begin dosing fluoride, in 1956. Goulburn followed soon after this.

Where can I find more information?

