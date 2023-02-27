Current Research on Fluoride Toxicity: 70+ Scientific Studies

This is a current list of every study we’ve found on the safety and efficacy of hydroxyapatite toothpaste. We created this to be a resource for the functional dentist community, so feel free to bookmark it, share it widely with your patients, and email us if you have a study to add.
Thank you to Jacqueline Carcaramo, RDH (@the.flossophy on Instagram) for collaborating on this initiative. When we both realized we were keeping our own repository of studies on this topic, we realized we could join forces and publish this database to benefit everyone.
List of Studies Investigating Relationship of IQ & Fluoride Exposure
- Exposure to fluoridated water and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder prevalence among children and adolescents in the United States: an ecological association
- Prevalence and trends in enamel fluorosis in the United States from the 1930s to the 1980s
- Immunoexcitotoxicity as the central mechanism of etiopathology and treatment of autism spectrum disorders: A possible role of fluoride and aluminum
- Impact of fluoride on neurological development in children
- Inorganic fluoride and functions of brain
- Potential fluoride toxicity from oral medicaments: A review
- The Untold Story of Fluoridation: Revisiting the Changing Perspectives
- Impact of Drinking Water Fluoride on Human Thyroid Hormones: A Case-Control Study
- The thyroid hormone, parathyroid hormone, and vitamin D associated hypertension
- Placental Fluorosis: Fluoride and Preeclampsia
- Developmental Fluoride Neurotoxicity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
- Neurobehavioural effects of developmental toxicity
- Fluoride exposure and hypothyroidism in a Canadian pregnancy cohort
- Memory impairment induced by sodium fluoride is associated with changes in brain monoamine levels
- Neurotoxicity of fluoride: neurodegeneration in hippocampus of female mice
- Fluoride & IQ: 76 Studies (Fluoride Action Network)
Got a study to add? We welcome collaboration on this list. Please get in touch: mark@askthedentist.com and join our community of Functional Dentists.
*Original full-text article online at: https://askthedentist.com/current-research-on-fluoride-toxicity-70-studies/