Current Research on Fluoride Toxicity: 70+ Scientific Studies

This is a current list of every study we’ve found on the safety and efficacy of hydroxyapatite toothpaste. We created this to be a resource for the functional dentist community, so feel free to bookmark it, share it widely with your patients, and email us if you have a study to add.

Thank you to Jacqueline Carcaramo, RDH (@the.flossophy on Instagram) for collaborating on this initiative. When we both realized we were keeping our own repository of studies on this topic, we realized we could join forces and publish this database to benefit everyone.