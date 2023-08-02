Opponents of removing fluoride from Brigham City’s culinary water supply gathered at a dentist’s office in Brigham City on Friday, in an effort to sway Brigham City voters, and public officials, on the benefits of keeping fluoride in the city’s culinary water. Although listed as a public conference, attendees at Randell Capener’s office were mostly dental professionals from the county, […]
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.benewsjournal.com/articles/dental-health-professionals-make-case-for-keeping-fluoride-in-water/