Election ‘Fraud or Errors’ Alleged in Contest of 2019 Fredericksburg Water Fluoridation Ballot Proposition.

Well into its second year, the case challenging the result of a 2019 ballot proposition in Gillespie County will head to court for a trial.

Fluoride in municipal water is the subject of a Gillespie County case to be heard this month, alleging election fraud or error during a 2019 ballot proposition and calling for the result to be voided.In 2019, Fredericksburg voters cast ballots on a proposition that would have prohibited the use of fluoride from being used to treat the city’s municipal water supply.

Set as a potential charter amendment, the proposition read, “The City of Fredericksburg, including its departments, agents, and contractors, SHALL NOT FLUORIDATE THE PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY or accept any fluoridated water for use in the City of Fredericksburg public water system.”

“The City of Fredericksburg shall not purchase, install, or allow the installation of fluoridation equipment to be used in relation to the City of Fredericksburg municipal water supply or its distribution system.”

That proposition failed in the November 5, 2019 vote 742 for to 1,258 against.