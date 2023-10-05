EPISODE 340: THE FLUORIDE SCANDAL

Today on The HighWire we welcome in-studio Michael Connett, Esq., Lead Attorney for plaintiffs suing U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency for allowing water fluoridation even after science has well established it’s dangers. He reveals the science as well as shocking video depositions of top officials admitting that safety science was never done to assess the toxicity of adding fluoride into the water supply! It’s a massive public health scandal with health implications going back generations with revelations you do not want to miss.

*Original full-text article online at: https://thehighwire.com/watch/