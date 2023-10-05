Fluoride Action Network

home // News // EPISODE 340: THE FLUORIDE SCANDAL //

EPISODE 340: THE FLUORIDE SCANDAL

The HighWire | October 5, 2023
Posted on October 5th, 2023
Location: United States, National

Today on The HighWire we welcome in-studio Michael Connett, Esq., Lead Attorney for plaintiffs suing U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency for allowing water fluoridation even after science has well established it’s dangers. He reveals the science as well as shocking video depositions of top officials admitting that safety science was never done to assess the toxicity of adding fluoride into the water supply! It’s a massive public health scandal with health implications going back generations with revelations you do not want to miss.

*Original full-text article online at: https://thehighwire.com/watch/

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF