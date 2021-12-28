Ex-BJP MLA forces engineer to drink fluoride water in Rajasthan

KOTA: Former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat, irked over supply of fluoride contaminated water in some localities and villages near Kota city, on Monday forced a PHED official to drink this water.

Rajawat reached the office and when official Mahesh Jangid hesitated to taste it, the former BJP MLA stepped forward with water bottle in one hand and the other hand over Jangid’s shoulder to force him to drink water from the bottle.

Rajawat was angry that despite Chambal containing a lot of water around 300 colonies and 50 multi-storied buildings have no access to drinking water from the river.

Lakhs of people residing there are forced to drink fluoride contaminated water and are suffering from various physical and clinical disorders, Rajawat added.

*Original article online at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/jaipur/ex-bjp-mla-forces-engr-to-drink-fluoride-wate/articleshow/88531353.cms