Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Ex-BJP MLA forces engineer to drink fluoride water in Rajasthan //

Ex-BJP MLA forces engineer to drink fluoride water in Rajasthan

Source: The Times of India | December 28th, 2021
Location: India

KOTA: Former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat, irked over supply of fluoride contaminated water in some localities and villages near Kota city, on Monday forced a PHED official to drink this water.

Rajawat reached the office and when official Mahesh Jangid hesitated to taste it, the former BJP MLA stepped forward with water bottle in one hand and the other hand over Jangid’s shoulder to force him to drink water from the bottle.

Rajawat was angry that despite Chambal containing a lot of water around 300 colonies and 50 multi-storied buildings have no access to drinking water from the river.

Lakhs of people residing there are forced to drink fluoride contaminated water and are suffering from various physical and clinical disorders, Rajawat added.

*Original article online at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/jaipur/ex-bjp-mla-forces-engr-to-drink-fluoride-wate/articleshow/88531353.cms

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

WE'RE FUNDRAISING! HELP FUND FAN'S EXCITING 2022 PROGRAM TO END FLUORIDATION. DONATE TODAY!

Got it!
X