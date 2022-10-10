Dear Editor:

As the question of fluoridation of the water supply will be considered by the region’s voters on Nov. 8, the Boothbay Region Water District will reiterate its stance and pertinent facts concerning fluoridation.

1. The Boothbay Region Water District’s (BRWD) position concerning fluoridation is “neither for, nor against,” believing fluoridation of the public drinking water supply is a question that should be determined directly by the residents of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport.

2. In the early 2000s, by regional vote, the BRWD was mandated to maintain a level of fluoride in its drinking water as specified by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Disease Control.

3. Environmental testing of the regions water sources, Adams Pond and Knickerbocker Lake, have never shown detectable levels of naturally occurring fluoride, requiring additional fluoride be added to the drinking water at the Adams Pond Treatment Plant.

4. Maine mandates that any public water system adding fluoride to its drinking water, maintain a level of 0.5 parts per million (ppm) to 1.2 ppm with a target goal 0.7 ppm. For nearly 20 years the BRWD has complied successfully with these Maine regulations.

5. The BRWD uses sodium fluoride, which is commonly derived as a by-product in the manufacture of phosphate fertilizer. In its pure state, sodium fluoride, an odorless, white crystalline powder, is a very toxic chemical, requiring, specific training for handling, special personal protective gear, and tight, secure control of pure chemical in storage.

6. The sodium fluoride used at the BRWD is currently imported from China. At present, there are no North American sources for this chemical.

7. Sodium fluoride for addition to drinking water, by law, is National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certified. NSF accredited third-party certification provides all stakeholders – industry, regulators, users and the general public – assurance that a certified product, material, component or service complies with the technical requirements of the referenced standard.

8. Currently, fluoridation of the public water supply is suspended due to supply chain problems in obtaining sodium fluoride from manufacturers in China. Fluoridation will resume when proper chemicals become available.

The district would be more than happy to show any interested parties the fluoridation process used by the BRWD. If interested, one needs only to call 207-633-4723, ext. 112 to schedule a tour.

Jon Ziegra

General Manager

Boothbay Region Water District