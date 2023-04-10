Federal Water Tap, April 10: EPA’s Proposed Strengthening of Air Pollution Standards Comes with Water Benefit

An EPA proposal to cut mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants would decrease water pollution and accumulation of pollutants in fish.

President Biden vetoes a Clean Water Act rollback.

An EPA survey of drinking water utilities estimates the number of lead service lines.

The EPA allocates FY2023 drinking water funds under the federal infrastructure bill.

The western snowpack breaks records.

The Interior Department signs a drought funding agreement with the Gila River Indian Community.

The EPA agrees to a timeline for considering a petition to strengthen water pollution regulations for CAFOs.

The National Toxicology Program’s science advisers will meet on May 4 to discuss a draft report on the toxicity of fluoride in drinking water.

Does Fluoride Damage Brains?

The National Toxicology Program’s expert panel will review a draft report (note: large PDF) on whether fluoride in drinking water damages the human brain.

The review assessed existing studies. It concluded, with moderate confidence, that high fluoride exposure (above 1.5 mg/L) is associated with lower IQ in children. These are exposures that are much higher than is typical in U.S. drinking water, which has a standard of 0.7 mg/L.

The Board of Scientific Counselors meets on May 4. The meeting is open to the public and a link to view the meeting will be posted the day before. The agenda is posted here.

