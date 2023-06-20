MHK fears adding substance to drinking water would mean less emphasis on other dental factors

Adding fluoride to the Island’s drinking water could distract from other aspects of oral health.

That’s the fear of one of the members of a Tynwald committee that’s investigated dental issues among Manx children.

The committee initially suggested a twice-yearly fluoride varnish for children, but the Council of Ministers put forward an amendment seeking a study into fluoridation instead.

With the Manx parliament set to vote on the issue at this month’s sitting, Garff MHK Daphne Caine says it’s not the solution to all dental problems:

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.manxradio.com/news/isle-of-man-news/fluoridation-could-distract-from-other-oral-health-issues/