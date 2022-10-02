Representatives of the Fluoride Opposition Coalition of Maine (FOC) are holding a public informational meeting at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.

Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport will vote Nov. 8 on whether to continue or end the practice of using fluoride in the Boothbay Region’s public water supply.

For more information about FOC, visit https://fluorideoc.com

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.boothbayregister.com/article/fluoridation-group-holding-public-meeting-oct-13/165996