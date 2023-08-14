Fluoride legal action rejected by Waipa District Council

Waipa District Council will not join legal action seeking a review of a Government directive around fluoride.

In July 2022, Waip? District Council was directed by the Ministry of Health to add fluoride to the Cambridge water supply. It does not impact Te Awamutu or any other water supplies in the district.

The Government directive followed a law change in 2021 which made Manatu Hauroa Ministry of Health – not councils – responsible for all decisions around fluoridation.

At today’s Service Delivery Committee meeting, a call for Waip? to join a legal review of that directive was rejected. Councillors also rejected a recommendation that Waip? District Council consult the public on information about fluoride.

Both recommendations came from the June 2023 meeting of the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board.