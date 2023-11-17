High Court judgment has found the former Director-General of Health made an error of law in the process for considering July 2022 directions to fluoridate drinking water.

The Director-General directed 14 local authorities to fluoridate 19 drinking water supplies. The process error was made by not explicitly considering the rights under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 in making a decision on each direction.

The 10 November High Court judgment was prompted by a challenge to the directions.

It’s important to note that the Court did not quash the directions, and they remain in force.

Manat? Hauora | Ministry of Health is considering the implications of the judgment and the Ministry will continue to support the 14 local authorities involved to implement the directions, including by providing funding for the capital works.

The decision concerns the process required to be used in deciding to issue a direction.

The judgment is not about the public health merits of fluoridation or whether fluoridation can be justified under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990.

Manat Hauora continues to support community water fluoridation as a safe, effective and affordable way of preventing tooth decay.

The judgment can be found here: 2023-NZHC-3183.pdf (courtsofnz.govt.nz).

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.miragenews.com/fluoride-legal-decision-update-1125773/