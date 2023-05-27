Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Fluoride system at Longview water treatment plant to be temporarily offline //

Fluoride system at Longview water treatment plant to be temporarily offline

The Daily News | May 27, 2023
Posted on May 27th, 2023
Location: United States, Washington State

The Longview Mint Farm Regional Water Treatment Plant fluoride system will be offline for scheduled maintenance.

The work will take place Monday through June 12 and take two weeks to complete.

Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

During this time the water supply will not be fluoridated.

For more information, visit www.pse.com/pages/facilities/mint-farm.

*Original full-text article online at: https://tdn.com/news/local/fluoride-system-at-longview-water-treatment-plant-to-be-temporarily-offline/article_9ec7ba0a-fc20-11ed-8e27-4fcc68094377.html

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF