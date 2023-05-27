The Longview Mint Farm Regional Water Treatment Plant fluoride system will be offline for scheduled maintenance.
The work will take place Monday through June 12 and take two weeks to complete.
During this time the water supply will not be fluoridated.
For more information, visit www.pse.com/pages/facilities/mint-farm.
*Original full-text article online at: https://tdn.com/news/local/fluoride-system-at-longview-water-treatment-plant-to-be-temporarily-offline/article_9ec7ba0a-fc20-11ed-8e27-4fcc68094377.html