At its meeting on Tuesday 19 September 2023, Council endorsed fluoridation in the treatment process for the new Marulan Water Treatment Plant.

The concept design for the plant is currently being completed, with a replacement plant to be constructed next to the existing one. This upgrade provides an opportunity to install fluoridation equipment and begin fluoridating the Marulan town water supply, which is currently not fluoridated.

Goulburn town water has been fluoridated since 1956, and approximately 93% of NSW’s population connected to town water have access to fluoridated water.

The National Health and Medical Research Council, Australian Dental Association, Australian Medical Association, Public Health Association of Australia, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, and the World Health Organisation support fluoridation of town water supplies.

Council will now include fluoridation in the design for the new water treatment plant in Marulan and work with NSW Health to obtain the necessary approvals for future operation.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.nationaltribune.com.au/fluoride-to-be-added-to-marulan-s-new-water-treatment-plant/