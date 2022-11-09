Fluoride to remain in public drinking water supply.

Voters in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport approved the Special Election vote to keep the public drinking water supply fluoridated by a difference of 338 votes in the combined total on Nov. 8.

The vote counts were: Boothbay – yes – 996, no – 957; Boothbay Harbor – yes – 713, no – 503; and Southport – yes – 266, no – 177.

The question on the ballot read: “Shall fluoride be added to the public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay?”

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.boothbayregister.com/article/fluoride-remain-public-drinking-water-supply/167606