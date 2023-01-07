Further 27 councils being considered for mandatory fluoridation order.

Councils across the country may be ordered to fluoridate a further 93 water supplies.

In November the director general of health wrote to 27 councils, from the Far North down to Queenstown, informing them one or more of their water supplies were being considered for fluoridation.

It comes as the nine of the 14 councils ordered to fluoridate water supplies in July are facing increased costs to do so – including one where the cost has risen 235%.

Then director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, ordered those councils to fluoridate some water supplies, with each given a different completion date.

The councils were invited to apply for funding to cover the capital cost of the works, with a $11.3 million fund set up for this purpose.

