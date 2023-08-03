GUEST OPINION: If in doubt, leave hydrofluorosilicic acid out

For more than 70 years, water fluoridation remained unquestioned and was deemed safe and effective. However, our understanding of science evolves with time. With many new and old studies coming to light about the risks, we now must question the risk/benefit ratio of water fluoridation.
With pure motivation of increasing public understanding within our Lynden community, we bring forth questions that one should ask while ingesting city water:
When was fluoride introduced into our water system? Who made the decision? Is it the same as the pharmaceutical grade fluoride that is medically prescribed? Where is it sourced from?
You may find the answers to these questions equally informative and disturbing.
Water fluoridation was introduced in 1959 by the Lynden City Council. The exact form of fluoride that is added to our water is Hydrofluorosilicic acid. Hydrofluorosilicic acid is an unprocessed industrial by-product of the phosphate fertilizer industry and aluminum industry. As to the source of the chemical added to our water, that would be a question for City of Lynden to answer.
Unlike the pharmaceutical grade sodium fluoride used in dental offices, hydrofluorosilicic acid has toxic health impacts on our neurological system, bone health, immune system and endocrine system comprising all of the body’s different hormones, regulating all biological processes in the body. Reference: flouridealert.org
If the benefit of fluoride is topical, but the risks are systemic per the CDC (1999, 2001), why do we continue to put it into our water system?
According to dental practices, pharmaceutical grade fluoride is to be applied topically to realize its benefits of cavity prevention. Why does the city need to spend taxpayer money to add hydrofluorosilicic acid (a form of fluoride) into our water system? Fluoride in toothpaste is widely and readily available as a cost-effective measure against tooth decay and cavities. You must have noticed a warning against ingestion on products with fluoride, especially for ages 6 and under. That being said, the dosage for adults, infants, elderly and vulnerable is not regulated as they all ingest hydrofluorosilicic acid (a form of fluoride) dependent on water consumption instead of body weight, age group or vulnerability for optimal medical dosage. This is why most developed nations reject this practice.
Consent is a cornerstone of medical healthcare. Adding hydrofluorosilicic acid directly to the water to treat people who consume this water rather than the water itself is a liability and threat to not only medical consent but to the life of the one consuming it. It is time that we the people and our representatives question the benefits and risks of adding a waste by-product, Hydrofluorosilicic acid to our water.
We, the undersigned Lynden residents, are concerned about the health of our families in this community. We have reached out to Lynden City Council and the city’s public works department. We thank them for their attention and further investigation into the effects of fluoride on our community and whether its use should be discontinued.
