GUEST OPINION: Natural fluoride or Hydrofluorosilicic Acid

When buying groceries, many make a point to review the ingredients list that helps decide whether a food item is healthy, naturally sourced and beneficial to our health.
The same goes for supplements and hygiene products. Why then would one not want water that is also pure and natural as possible?
The drinking water source for Lynden is the Nooksack River, which has a naturally occurring trace element called fluoride.
The amount is relatively low but as stated it is naturally occurring and not the artificial chemical hydrofluorosilicic acid that is being added to the city water.
The acid is a byproduct of phosphate fertilizer industry. It is collected as part of their pollution control system.
That should be alarming.
Times have changed. What was scarce in the past is now readily available at cost effective means, including fluoride.
Science always evolves as new information comes to light, which sometimes can contradict the past.
We have seen this at play with COVID-19. Hence, consent to fluoride treatment is a right that every resident of Lynden should have.
When deciding to choose from a naturally sourced or artificial product, most would agree natural.
Our body’s ability to process what is naturally bioavailable is much safer than a chemically engineered product.
We have learned that any drug we take often affects more than just its intended target (hence all the health risk disclaimers).
Too much or too little of anything will have consequences, and fluoride is not essential to our bodies.
No wonder we don’t see it as component of any multivitamin or supplement. It may have benefits that are realized when applied topically.
With all this information, what would you choose? Natural Fluoride or Hydrofluorosilicic acid?
The choice should be yours and only yours to make.
– Becki Taylor is a resident of Lynden.
