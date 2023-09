As a conscientious dentist for more than three decades, and someone who is very informed on fluoride science, I have sent this letter to establish that there is scientific evidence that demonstrates the harmful health effects caused by water fluoridation. I know that there are numerous concerned Lynden citizens fighting to stop fluoridating their community…

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.ferndalerecord.com/guest-opinion-there-are-three-major-flaws-with-water-fluoridation/