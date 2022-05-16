Fluoride Action Network

home // News // ‘High fluoride’ levels in Malwa groundwater //

‘High fluoride’ levels in Malwa groundwater

Source: The Tribune | May 16th, 2022 | By Sukhmeet Bhasin
Location: India

Fresh evidence of the presence of alarming levels of chemicals, especially flouride, in groundwater in the southern Malwa region has emerged in a study.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF