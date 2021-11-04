Impact of Sociodemographic Factors on Dental Caries in Children and Availing Fluoride Treatment: A Study Based on National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH) Data 2016-2019.

Since the absolute residuals for RF and RNF categories are less than 2, the strength of association is not significant for interpretation as those cells show lack of fit to H0 [16,18] . When age is considered, there is a strong positive association among RF group with the age group 6-11 years, RNF group with the age group 12-17 years, and NR group with age group 1-5 years. When race is considered, there exists a strong positive association between the RF group and NHW race. Both NHB and NHA races have stronger positive associations with the RNF group along with a strong positive association among the NR group with NHA races. Furthermore, the results for strength of association between two categorical variables based on standard residuals for 2017-2018, and 2018-2019 are similar to that of the cohort from 2016-2017.

Similar to the first survey question, the statistical significance of the difference in prevalence of treatment under each category of all risk factors was evaluated using chi-square test because the categories of treatment (RF, RNF, NR) considered were non-dichotomous. The chi-square test results indicate all risk factors such as gender, age, and race have a significant association (p < 0.001) with the prevalence of dental fluoride treatment for all three years.

The preliminary observations based on prevalence estimation are as follows. The prevalence of dental fluoride treatment among female children was 52.18%, 51.67%, 52.11% in 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019 respectively which were higher compared to male children. At the same time, the prevalence of untreated caries was higher among male children in all three years. Among children aged 1-17 years, the prevalence of untreated caries was highest for the 1-5 years age category with a decreasing trend in consecutive years. For the risk factor race, Non-Hispanic White (NHW) and Non-Hispanic Asian (NHA) have the higher prevalence of being treated with fluoride and untreated respectively for all three years.

2) indicates that there is a strong positive association between the group of children having teeth decay with the particular category of each risk factor. Accordingly, it is evident from Figure 1 that the male gender, 6-11 age group, and Hispanic race show a strong positive association with the group of children having teeth decay in all three years.

This study assessed the prevalence of the population with teeth decay and dental care availed across gender, age, and race over a three-year period from 2016 to 2019. We also assessed the associative risk between tooth decay and lack of dental care with the child’s gender, age, and race. The first clinical oral examination is recommended upon the eruption of the first tooth and no later than a year of age [20]. Around 20% of the children between the age group of 5 years to 11 years and around 13% of children aged 12 years to 19 years are found to have at least one untreated decayed tooth [21]. Despite dental visits increasing since 1997 to 2018 across gender and race of children aged 2-17 years, the role of the health care provider recommending the child see a dentist early on in life has scope for improvement [22]. In 2015, 48% of children from birth to 20 years of age had a dental visit which was a 42% increase from children in 1996.

According to the 2015-2016 NCHS data, the highest percentage of total caries was in the age group of 12-19 years and untreated caries was found to be the highest percentage in the 6-11 years age group [23]. Risk factors for early childhood caries (ECC) vary by age. Children going to bed with a bottle of juice, formula or milk or those who consume snacks multiple times a day are at a higher risk of ECC [24]. In our study, the prevalence of teeth decay in children was the highest in the 6-11 years age group across all three years. Across the years 2016-2019 the 6-11 years age group had the highest associative risk with teeth decay. It was noted that the 1-5 years age group was the one with the highest prevalence of children not receiving dental treatment and with the highest associative risk of not receiving dental treatments. This trend of lack of early onset of dental care, one could find interesting as a possible path into the high prevalence of dental caries into the age group of 6-11 years children. The 6-11 years age group had the highest prevalence and association of receiving fluoride treatment across all three years.

Across all three years, the Hispanic population had the highest associative risk of tooth decay. In our study, the prevalence of dental caries in children by race varied according to the year. In 2016-2017 and 2018-2019, it was the Hispanic population with the highest prevalence of tooth decay. In 2017-2018, the highest prevalence was seen in the NHB population. The NHA population has the highest prevalence and associative risk of not receiving dental treatment across all three years. The NHW population had the highest prevalence and association with receiving fluoride treatment across all three years.

According to another study, in 2015 compared to 1996, Hispanics were more likely to have a dental visit which was an increase to 33 percent from 29 percent [25]. In data from prior to National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES), it was found that Hispanic children had the highest prevalence of total caries which includes both treated and untreated caries. The prevalence of untreated caries was the highest in NHB youth [26]. In a study that included children aged 2-17 years, it was noted that ethnic disparities in availing annual dental care persisted in the NHB children across all income levels [27]. Race and ethnicity and the associated cultural behavioral patterns attached with it have resulted in statistically significant association with early childhood caries [28].

Our study is the first to have assessed the prevalence and associative risk the gender of the child carried over the three-year period from 2016 to 2019, for which limited information is available in the literature. Male children were found to have a higher prevalence of decayed teeth across all three survey years. In addition to that, they had a higher associative risk with decayed teeth. The male population had a higher prevalence of those who did not receive dental treatment as well as the greater associative risk of not availing dental treatment.

Unmanaged dental caries leads to major impacts on the child’s health leading to pain, inability to eat and chew, and affects their body weight and growth. Self-esteem and communication are also impacted and declining school attendance and difficulty concentration have been reported [29,30]. Ease of dental referrals seemed to be a hindrance where 55% and 38% reported difficulty in arranging dental referral for uninsured and Medicaid patients, respectively [31]. The child’s behavior affects the dental care that can be provided. According to one study, children who attended daycare showed positive behavior at their dental visit [32]. Fluoride varnish of concentration 5% is used for preventative care. According to a systematic review done in 2017, preventive fractions for the 5% fluoride varnish ranged from 5% to 63% [33]. In our study, female children had a higher prevalence of receiving fluoride treatment and a higher proportion amongst the children for it across all three years. The 6-11 years age group had the highest prevalence and proportion of availing fluoride treatment across all three years. NHW was the most prevalent race for getting fluoride treatment and also had the highest association across all three years. Over time, the American Academy of Pediatrics has been enabling pediatricians and ancillary medical staff in identifying oral disease and providing caries preventive services. According to a recent university-affiliated clinic-based study, improvement in adherence was noted in application of fluoride varnish per guidelines without affecting the flow of patients [34].

Limitations

Due to the nature of the survey response data used in the study, cross-tabulation analysis (chi-square test and standardized residuals) was used to find insights of unnoticed statistically significant associations of the categorical risk factors with both dental caries and fluoride treatment availed by children aged 1-17 years. The authors do acknowledge that the survey data used could have faced recollection bias from survey respondents.