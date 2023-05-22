Is it time to add fluoride to Spokane’s drinking water?

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane would pay nearly $11 million in capital costs and millions more to maintain a system that would add fluoride to the city’s drinking water.
A fluoridation implementation study commissioned by the city was just released and will now be used for elected officials to consider when deciding whether or not to add fluoride.
According to a recent statewide report, 46% of people in Washington have access to fluoride-treated drinking water.
Spokane has considered it several times over the years, but has never made the decision to add fluoride to the water system.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has said in the past she wants the issue to go to a public vote.
The Spokane City Council voted last year to study the issue and now the report is complete.
The 487 page report says it would cost just under $11 million to update the infrastructure and the cost to operate and maintain the system to range between $250,000 and $2 million.
The report mentions that the city’s water system is supplied by seven well facilities currently in place and that an eight well facility is under construction.
Researchers say some construction would be required at each of the sites.
Now that the report is done, the City of Spokane will accept public comment between May 22 and June 5th.
Then, city leaders will determine next steps.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.kxly.com/news/is-it-time-to-add-fluoride-to-spokanes-drinking-water/article_dcb31c4c-f8d8-11ed-a49c-73a077f9ca80.html