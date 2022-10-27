Judge Lifts Stay In Fluoride Trial In Narrow Bid To Obtain Draft NTP Report.

The judge overseeing anti-fluoridation groups’ long-running suit over EPA’s denial of their petition to ban fluoridation under TSCA has lifted his years-long stay to try to obtain the latest draft of a key scientific report on the mineral’s toxicity so that he and the parties in the case can review it to determine if it should be considered in a potential future ruling over whether EPA should regulate fluoridation. Despite objections from EPA, Judge Edward Chen of the U.S. District…

*Original full-text article online at: https://insideepa.com/tsca-news/judge-lifts-stay-fluoride-trial-narrow-bid-obtain-draft-ntp-report